Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Brad Pitt is a proud dad!
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall.
"Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful."
Pitt also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20 with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
On Sunday, Jolie announced in an Instagram post that Zahara will be attending the historically Black college in Atlanta this fall.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the Eternals star captioned an image of her daughter surrounded by fellow Spelman attendees.
"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she added. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
In December, Zahara joined her mom on a mother-daughter trip to Washington, D.C., where the pair met with advocates and politicians to support the Violence Against Women Act.
"Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors," wrote Jolie in the caption.
"We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable."
