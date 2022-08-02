Angelina Jolie announced on Sunday that her 17-year-old daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta in the fall

Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'

Brad Pitt is a proud dad!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful."

Pitt also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20 with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, Jolie announced in an Instagram post that Zahara will be attending the historically Black college in Atlanta this fall.

brad pitt Brad Pitt | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the Eternals star captioned an image of her daughter surrounded by fellow Spelman attendees.

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she added. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In December, Zahara joined her mom on a mother-daughter trip to Washington, D.C., where the pair met with advocates and politicians to support the Violence Against Women Act.

"Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors," wrote Jolie in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: See All the Stars at the 'Bullet Train' L.A. Premiere