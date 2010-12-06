Family Photo: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Little Artists

Fresh off some time in Paris, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive in N.Y.C. and take twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 2, to visit Lee's Art Shop in Manhattan on Saturday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:04 PM
“She was her usual beautiful self and he was handsome and friendly,” according one observer told PEOPLE.

“The twins are perfect and adorable – what sweet faces.”

Next up for the couple? The premiere of Jolie’s The Tourist, being held Monday night in the Big Apple.

