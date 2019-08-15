Boy Meets World Meets Baby! Danielle Fishel Introduces Former Costar Ben Savage to Her Son

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage had a sweet reunion on Wednesday, with one very special guest.

The Boy Meets World stars were back together as Savage, 38, made a visit to see Adler Lawrence, Fishel and husband Jensen Karp’s first child.

“The original Boy came to meet our boy,” Fishel, 38, captioned the photo on Instagram, adding a sweetheart emoji.

Savage was all smiles in the picture as he cradled the newborn boy, whose face in Fishel’s post was covered by a robot emoji.

Adler was born on June 24, a month before his due date. He spent three weeks in the NICU at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles before finally coming home.

Though her early days of motherhood were tough, Fishel has called the sleepless nights “some of the best days of my life.”

She and Karp told PEOPLE that Adler’s middle name, Lawrence, was chosen in honor of Karp’s father, who died 11 years ago. (Incidentally, it is also the maiden name of Fishel’s Boy Meets World character, Topanga Lawrence Matthews.)

Fishel and Savage have remained close friends in the 26 years since Boy Meets World first premiered on ABC in 1993.

The two have reunited many times since the show ended in 2000 — for conventions, weddings, and even a reboot (Girl Meets World, which ran from 2014 to 2017 and followed the life of their characters’ daughter, Riley).

They were most recently together in March, at the 2019 Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle.

And Savage was even a guest at Fishel’s November 2018 wedding to Karp.

In 2013, the original stars reminisced about the show and its legacy during a reunion shoot with Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t think any of us anticipated that after the show went off the air, it was going to gain in popularity,” Fishel said of the show’s now-permanent position as a fixture of ’90s pop culture.