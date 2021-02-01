British Boxer Tyson Fury and Wife Paris Expecting Sixth Child: 'I'm Very Thankful'

The athlete says "nothing else really matters" except family and health

Tyson Fury has exciting baby news!

The British boxer, 32, confirmed in a video conversation with sports reporter Gareth A. Davies that his wife Paris is pregnant with their sixth child, expanding their family from seven to eight soon.

"Paris is pregnant again. The Lord has blessed us, definitely, with another child, and I'm very thankful, you know," he says. "I've got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, we're all healthy. That's the most important thing, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters."

"Your job, your money, your wealth, your career — none of that really matters because you can always get another job, you can start a new career, go make more money," Fury continues. "But it doesn't really matter because the one thing you can't get back is your family."

"You can't get back time lost," he adds. "That's the crazy thing about it all."

On her Instagram Story, Paris, 31, shared a photo of a baby's onesie with "Baby Fury August 2021" written on it.

"Baby No. 6 on the way. God willing," the mom wrote on the slide.