Botched's Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Their Baby on the Way: 'My Heart Is Racing'

Dr. Paul Nassif is going to have a daughter!

The Botched star, 57, revealed that he and his wife Brittany are expecting a baby girl in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

The clip shows Nassif — who’s already dad to twins Collin and Christian, 14, and son Gavin, 16 — hitting a golf ball as a puff of pink smoke erupts.

“Pink! It’s a girl!” he exclaims, before giving Brittany, 29, a hug and a kiss.

The soon-to-be father of four also wrote in the caption of the video: “It’s a girl!! 💞💞 My heart is racing! This is truly one of the best days of my life… I can’t wait to meet you, my baby girl!”

“Thoughts on baby names now that we know it’s a girl?!” he asked his followers alongside the hashtags “Gender Reveal” and “Girl Dad.”

Nassif also spoke to E! News about his child on the way, telling the outlet, “In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl.”

The doctor shared the news of his family’s upcoming addition last week, posting a photo of the baby’s ultrasound on his Instagram.

“I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world,” he wrote at the time. “October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)!”

“All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up,” he quipped. “There is nothing like the feeling of holding a newborn, especially when it’s my baby. ❤️”

Brittany shared the same image to her Instagram, captioning it, “Waving Hi Friends! 🤗👋🏼 Due Oct! 🎃Next week I will be throwing @drpaulnassif a gender reveal party! 💙💖😍 (social distancing of course) Stay tuned!”

She added the hashtags, “#thenassifbaby” and “#13weekspregnant.”

Nassif proposed to Brittany on June 1 of last year, and the pair officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles this past September. The couple celebrated their marriage at a beachfront resort on the Greek Island of Santorini the following month, with 65 guests in attendance at the formal destination reception.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, 2019,” Brittany told E! News at the time.

“To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift,” she continued. “The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”