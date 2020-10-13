Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif and Wife Brittany Welcome Daughter Paulina Anne

Newly minted father of four Dr. Paul Nassif is already dad to three boys

Dr. Paul Nassif is officially a girl dad!

The Botched star, 58, and his wife Brittany have welcomed their first child together, a daughter, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Yesterday morning at 7:42 a.m., we welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif into the world," the couple tell PEOPLE, adding she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.

"Paulina is already a living, breathing extension of our hearts and the love we have for her is absolutely unbelievable!" the couple continue. "She truly is a blessing, especially during such a tough year. Thank you all for your love and support and coming along with us on this this journey."

The new parents joke, "We'll continue to keep you posted every step of the way, but for now we need some rest!"

Baby girl joins Nassif's teenage sons: twins Collin and Christian, 14, and Gavin, 17.

Nassif shared the news of his family's impending addition back in April, posting a photo of the baby's ultrasound on his Instagram feed.

"I'm so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world," he wrote at the time. "October can't come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it's going to be a surprise for me)!"

"All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up," the doctor quipped. "There is nothing like the feeling of holding a newborn, especially when it's my baby. ❤️"

Brittany, 29, shared the same image to her Instagram, captioning it, "Waving Hi Friends! 🤗👋🏼 Due Oct! 🎃Next week I will be throwing @drpaulnassif a gender reveal party! 💙💖😍 (social distancing of course) Stay tuned!"

She added the hashtags, "#thenassifbaby" and "#13weekspregnant."

Nassif revealed the sex of his fourth child later that month, sharing an Instagram video of himself hitting a golf ball that erupted in a cloud of pink smoke.

"Pink! It's a girl!" he exclaimed before giving his wife a hug and a kiss.

The doctor also wrote in the caption of the clip, "It's a girl!! 💞💞 My heart is racing! This is truly one of the best days of my life … I can't wait to meet you, my baby girl!"

"Thoughts on baby names now that we know it's a girl?!" he asked his followers alongside the hashtags "#GenderReveal" and "#GirlDad."