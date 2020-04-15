Baby on the Way for Dr. Paul Nassif and Wife: 'Better Get My Diaper-Changing Skills Polished'

Dr. Paul Nassif is about to be a father of four!

The Botched star, 57, and his wife Brittany are expecting their first child together and Nassif’s fourth total, he announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a photo of their baby’s ultrasound, the dad-to-be shared that his wife is due in the fall and said, “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world.”

“October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)!” added Nassif, who’s already dad to twins Collin and Christian, 14, and older son Gavin, 16.

“All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up,” he quipped. “There is nothing like the feeling of holding a newborn, especially when it’s my baby. ❤️”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Michelle Williams, Ciara, Katy Perry and 66 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Brittany, 29, shared the same image to her Instagram, captioning it, “Waving Hi Friends! 🤗👋🏼 Due Oct! 🎃Next week I will be throwing @drpaulnassif a gender reveal party! 💙💖😍 (social distancing of course) Stay tuned!”

She added the hashtags, “#thenassifbaby” and “#13weekspregnant.”

The couple also spoke to E! News about the pregnancy, with Brittany saying she was “very excited” but “also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do.”

“It’s like riding a bike,” Nassif told the outlet of becoming a dad again more than a decade after his twins were born. “I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it’s her first time doing this.”

Nassif proposed to Brittany on June 1 of last year, and the pair officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles this past September. The couple celebrated their marriage at a beachfront resort on the Greek Island of Santorini the following month, with 65 guests in attendance at the formal destination reception.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, 2019,” Brittany told E! News at the time.

“To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift,” she continued. “The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”

Botched airs Mondays on E! at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.