U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Fiancée Carrie Symonds Welcome a Baby Boy

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announced they were expecting their first child together in March

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, have welcomed their first child together, a son, on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Johnson confirmed.

The child was born at a London hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that the new parents and the baby are all doing very well.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, have yet to reveal the name of their son.

The British politician announced in March he was engaged and expecting a child. A spokesperson for Johnson confirmed his upcoming wedding to Symonds at the time, telling The Telegraph: “The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Johnson finalized his divorce from Marina Wheeler, 55, in February. The couple was married for 25 years before they announced their separation in September 2018, according to the BBC.

The exciting news for Johnson and Symonds comes just a few weeks after he was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he spent 10 days battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Johnson first revealed that he had tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness on Mach 27. After spending nine days of self-isolation in the prime ministerial apartment above No. 11 Downing Street, he was taken to St. Thomas’ after his condition “worsened,” his office said on April 6.

Later that day, Johnson was moved into intensive care. He remained awake and was never placed on a ventilator. Aides had described the ICU move as precautionary, in case ventilation was needed if Johnson’s case became more severe.

On April 9, the Prime Minister was transferred back to a regular hospital ward. Three days later, Johnson was discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

In a video message shared on his official Twitter account, Johnson thanked NHS staff for saving his life.

“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question. It’s hard to find words to express my debut but before I come to that I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making,” he said on April 12, before extending a special mention to two nurses. “The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”

Symonds — who was also struggling with symptoms of COVID-19 while pregnant —expressed similar sentiments on Twitter.

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she wrote at the time. “There were times last week that were very dark indeed.”

During the prime minister’s absence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, chaired the key meetings of the U.K. government and had been given the authority to take over the helm by Johnson.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.