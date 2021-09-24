The newborns reportedly suffocated "after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach"

The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Loungers After Popular Baby Product Linked to 8 Deaths

The Boppy Company has recalled over three million newborn loungers after the product was linked to eight infant suffocation deaths.

The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The newborns reportedly suffocated "after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach."

Around 3.3 million Boppy loungers were recalled across the United States, along with another 35,000 in Canada. The exact products in question are the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

"We are devastated to hear of these tragedies," a spokesperson for Boppy said in a statement on Thursday. "Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants."

The spokesperson added that the product was "not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use."

Anyone with these products is encouraged to stop using the recalled loungers and contact the company for a refund.

Along with the recall, the CPSC issued a warning about safe sleep for infants.