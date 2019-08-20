New Moms Are Obsessed with This Best-Selling $40 Nursing Pillow

Image zoom

When preparing for a new baby, parents usually add an overwhelming number of gadgets, toys, carriers, nursing tools, and accessories (among plenty of other essentials) to their baby registries. But finding the right baby products to fit your lifestyle and budget can be tough, especially with so many saturating the market. From $500 breast pumps to state-of-the-art strollers to luxe diaper bags, baby essentials can end up being super pricey. Luckily, there are plenty of budget-friendly products available at Walmart that come with rave customer reviews.

One of those wildly-popular baby products is the best-selling Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner. With over 850 five-star customer reviews, this ergonomic pillow is loved by Walmart shoppers — and for good reason. Besides being super-affordable (prices range from $30 to $40), the Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner helps to provide relief for parents’ arms and backs by lifting babies to a more ergonomic position for comfortable feedings.

And not only does it provide comfort for parents and infants, it’s also designed to transition to support babies as they grow. Use the Boppy Pillow to prop up babies once they’re around 3 months old, use it as the perfect spot for tummy time for babies who are around 6 months old, and use it to support babies sitting up once they’re around 9 months old. With so many uses, parents will truly get the most out of their money (without breaking the bank!).

Scroll down to shop the Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner in a few of our favorite adorable prints and more, available now at Walmart.

