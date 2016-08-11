At three-months-old, Boomer Robert Phelps is already dressing for success – his dad's success

At 3 months old, Boomer Robert Phelps is already dressing for success – his dad’s success.

The infant, swimmer Michael Phelps‘ son with fiancée Nicole Johnson, was decked out in full Team USA-inspired garb for Rio’s fifth day of competition.

In a snap posted to his own, personal Instagram, Boomer modeled a precious pair of red, white and blue shorts with a white onesie, which featured a flag-waving smiley face cheering “Team Daddy!” – a look he first debuted at the Olympic trials.

Phelps’ now-21 gold medals even got a nod with Boomer’s shiny gold Freshly Picked baby booties, from the brand’s Go for Gold collection.

“Way to go daddy!!!!” the adorable image was captioned. “#usa #rio2016 #pantsonfleek.”

Johnson and Boomer were in the stands to watch Phelps, 31, earn the gold in Tuesday’s 4×200 men’s relay, and, earlier, in the men’s 200-meter butterfly.

The swimmer still has several events left, including qualifiers for the men’s 100-meter butterfly on Thursday.