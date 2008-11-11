Boo! Celebrity Babies In Costume

See how the stars got in on the fun playing dress-up with their little ones for Halloween
By Kate Hogan Updated January 20, 2022 01:52 PM

LIAM MCDERMOTT

It's a family affair! Tori Spelling knows it's best to "bee" prepared as she and husband Dean McDermott walk their own honeybee, 19-month-old son Liam Aaron, to a Halloween party in their Los Angeles neighborhood last week. Tori recently shared that baby Stella Doreen, 4 months, will dress as a ladybug for the big day.

ESTELA MONTEVERDE

Baa! Ali Landry hasn't lost her sheep! She holds her little lamb – daughter Estela Ines, 15 months, as they make their way to a Halloween party in California.

AVA PRIESTLEY

At ease, soldiers! Sharing uniforms representative of their descents – Jason Priestley is Canadian, wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley is British and daughter Ava Veronica, 15 months, is American-born – the Priestley clan takes to the red carpet at last week's Dream Halloween fund-raiser in Los Angeles for the Children Affected By AIDS Foundation.

MAX BRATMAN

They're off to see the Wizard! Christina Aguilera dresses as Dorothy, husband Jordan Bratman as the Scarecrow, and 9-month-old Max Liron takes the role of the Cowardly Lion as they left their Los Angeles home on Friday.

SLATER AND BRONWYN VANCE

With 2 ½-year-old twins at home, life may be a zoo for mom Angela Bassett, so her zookeeper outfit is quite fitting! The actress stepped out at L.A.'s Dream Halloween with twins Slater Josiah and Bronwyn Golden (with husband Courtney B. Vance), who were dressed as a supercute giraffe and colorful flamingo.

LILY SHEEN

Kate Beckinsale and her family went all out for the holiday -- daughter Lily Mo, 9 ½, wore an elaborate Marie Antoinette costume, while Kate chose Little Red Riding Hood (complete with wolf head in basket) and Len Wiseman went for a Pirates of the Caribbean look.

WILLOW SMITH

A newly minted movie star – she shares screen time with mom Jada Pinkett-Smith in the upcoming flick Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaWillow Camille Reign Smith, 8 (dad is actor Will Smith), hits the red carpet at L.A.'s Dream Halloween as a zombie princess. She recently said on the Today show that she wants to be "just like Mommy."

LUKE RHODES

Although out on maternity leave, Today show correspondent Natalie Morales showed up to work on Friday, introducing her 7-week-old son Luke Hudson (a.k.a. baby Yoda!) to friends of the morning show.

ROWAN AND GRIER HENCHY

It's raining cats and dogs – and princesses? Brooke Shields gets into the Halloween spirit while accompanying daughters Rowan Francis, 5, a pup, and Grier Hammond, 2 ½, a fairy princess, to Dream Halloween in New York City. Dad is Brooke's husband, Chris Henchy.

VIOLET AFFLECK

Two of a kind! Expectant mom Jennifer Garner and 2 ½-year-old daughter Violet Anne dress up for Halloween as pooch pals Fred and Ted, who are the stars of the Big Dog...Little Dog book series.

AVA JACKMAN

Polka dot princess! Hugh Jackman totes 3-year-old daughter Ava Eliot as he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take the kids trick-or-treating on a warm Halloween in Woollahra, Australia.

PRESTON FEDERLINE

Buzz! Three-year-old Sean Preston Federline shares a smile with dad Kevin as he picks up his little bee from preschool in Encino, Calif. on Friday.

KINGSTON ROSSDALE

Though Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's eldest son appeared at West Hollywood's Mr. Bone's Pumpkin Patch in an elephant costume Oct. 18, dad says lucky Kingston James McGregor, 2, actually has three costumes. "He’s got a rhino, a tiger and the elephant, so he’s got to choose between them," shares Gavin. "We keep rotating them. He’s got style like his Mom."

MATTEA & JOHNNY BACKUS

Actress Mira Sorvino and husband Chris Backus took their butterfly princess (Mattea Angel, 4) and king (Johnny Christopher King, 2) around the neighborhood on Friday in Malibu, Calif.

SEBASTIAN MORGAN

Wonder if his tools talk too? Actress Kim Fields and husband Christopher Morgan tote their tot, Sebastian Alexander, and his tools to L.A.'s Dream Halloween. Sebastian, 17 months, dressed as Handy Manny, a friendly handyman from "Playhouse Disney" who carries a magical box of living, talking tools.

MATILDA LEDGER

What a pretty pretty princess! Matilda Ledger, who just turned 3 years old on Tuesday, takes her costume for a pre-Halloween spin on the streets of Brooklyn last week with mom Michelle Williams by her side.

LIV FREUNDLICH

Actress Julianne Moore and her geisha girl, 6 ½-year-old daughter Liv Helen, shared a laugh while crossing a NYC street with their treat bags.

MINGUS REEDUS

Turning to her mother's heritage for a costume idea, model Helena Christensen wore a Peruvian outfit as she took her 9-year-old son, mini-Elvis Mingus Luchien, out in the West Village on Halloween.

LEO BOYER

Kim Raver kept her little lamb, 13-month-old son Leo Kipling, close at hand with a hip sling while walking in downtown NYC with husband Manu Boyer on Friday.

SOPHIA AND DANTE MELONI

Law and Order: SVU star Chris Meloni and wife Sherman hit the red carpet at N.Y.C.'s Dream Halloween, accompanying Stormtrooper son Dante Amadeo, 4 ½ and daughter Sophia Eva Pietra, 7 ½, a Goth-like fairy.

EDEN & SAVANNAH MAHONEY

Supergirls! Eden and Savannah Mahoney dressed as twin superheroes for a party in Santa Monica, Calif. on Friday afternoon. Mom Marcia Cross shared that they had previously celebrated the holiday, with the 20-month-old fraternal girls dressing as a cat and a monkey.

By Kate Hogan