Bonnie Wright, Who Played Ginny in 'Harry Potter' Films, Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband

Bonnie Wright is going to be a mom!

The Harry Potter actress — who played Ginny Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise — is expecting her first baby with husband Andrew Lococo, the couple revealed on Instagram Friday.

Posing together in a gorgeous, scenic area with her bump on display, Wright, 32, wrote, "We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them."

"What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life," she continued. "Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

The couple was married in an outdoor ceremony at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California in March 2022.

Wright first shared the news on Instagram, with a poolside close-up video of their wedding rings, sharing, "Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!"

Several of her fellow Harry Potter alums sent their well wishes to the couple in the comments, including Tom Felton who said, "Congratulations B xx."

"Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright 💜😘," added Scarlett Byrne Hefner, while James Phelps — who played Wright's onscreen brother — wrote, "🥳🥳."

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2021, she said she doesn't expect a reboot of the Harry Potter films, even 10 or 20 years in the future — and she's fine with that.

"I would hope that they keep it as it was," Wright admitted. "I think it's like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different. … For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it's properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts."

But she also knows to never say never, in Hollywood or at Hogwarts: "At the same time, I love the experience so much. And I know that the production and all of us would do it so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant."