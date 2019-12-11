Bombshell's Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Ventured' Into Discussing Sexual Misconduct with Daughters

Image zoom Nicole Kidman Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman is ensuring that her daughters, from a young age, are prepared for adulthood.

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, stars in the new film Bombshell — which also stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, and Margot Robbie as a Fox News worker — a story about the female news network employees who come forward with claims they were sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.

Kelly and Carlson, both former employees of the network, claimed sexual harassment from Ailes during their careers.

It’s a role that Kidman says has helped her to teach her own young daughters — Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, who she shares with husband Keith Urban (Kidman also has two children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise) — about right and wrong in the real world, though it’s not a new conversation in her household.

“I have already ventured into those topics but in a very … you know, when you deal with young girls and what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate, and having the right to say ‘no,’ and having the self-esteem and all of those things,” Kidman told PEOPLE at the Bombshell premiere in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“Those things are already being embedded in my little girls,” she added.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman’s Kids Don’t Have Phones or Instagram: ‘I Try to Keep Some Sort of Boundaries’

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18534" href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" title="Nicole Kidman"] as Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell Hilary B. Gayle/Lionsgate

RELATED: Gretchen Carlson Says Her Kids Are ‘More Courageous’ After Roger Ailes Sexual Harassment Scandal

In taking on projects like Bombshell — as well as HBO’s Big Little Lies, which explores issues of domestic violence and assault — Kidman hopes to shine a light on real-life topics that may go unnoticed by survivors or bystanders.

“I think that a lot of times with this subject matter that it’s so insidious that a lot of people don’t realize how it’s happening or why it’s happening or that it’s happening,” she said. “So hopefully these stories help to bring it out into the conversation, but also the realizations.”

Kidman, who recently received her second Golden Globe nomination for her Big Little Lies role and a SAG nomination for portraying Carlson in Bombshell, continued: “When you see it on-screen it becomes so much more. I just think that that’s why we tell the stories and it’s so wonderful when you’re in films that actually bring out conversation and bring out people’s opinions and make people either angry or upset or emotional or all of those things.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Says Nicole Kidman Didn’t Recognize Her as Megyn Kelly on Bombshell Set

Outside of the big screen, Carlson, 53, previously told PEOPLE that living at the center of the events depicted in Bombshell and coming out on the other side of the controversy has also influenced her own children.

“What I found out is that the courage it took me to come forward is actually contagious,” she said in June. “They got it. Both my son and my daughter have become more courageous in their lives and the impact that me coming forward has [had] on them has probably been the most important thing I’ve done in my life so far.”

Bombshell is in select theaters on Friday, and nationwide on Dec. 20.