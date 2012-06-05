Body Back Offers A-to-Z Pregnancy Help

"I started looking for books that would help me get through that. I realized there wasn't one," she says. "You have to buy about 30 books."

Author Heather Porter’s reasons for writing an encyclopedic reference about pregnancy are simple: “I wrote the book because I needed the book,” she tells PEOPLE.

Following the birth of her four children, Porter was seeking counsel on regaining her figure, and found it difficult to locate the right information in one place.

“So I thought I’ll gather some information and I started writing my own,” she continues.



“It was a six-year journey of experimenting, putting my own body through different diets, treatments and exercises. It was for me a really interesting project to do.”

Her manual, Body Back: The Mother’s Handbook to Medical, Physical, and Emotional Well Being, features tips on everything from diet and exercise to getting dressed and hair health; and all of the professionals quoted in the book are ones Porter has worked with personally. Proceeds from presales of the book will also benefit Jenny McCarthy’s charity, Generation Rescue.

Porter aims to tackle the sometimes-embarrassing aspects of motherhood from a more accessible standpoint, writing about them as if one were discussing them with a friend.

“Every woman who reads it will be able to relate to some part of it in some way,” she continues, “and hopefully feel better about what they went through and how they can get through it.”