Bode and Morgan Miller Welcome Son 4 Months After 19-Month-Old Daughter Emeline's Tragic Death

Nearly four months after the tragic death of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier, Bode and Morgan Miller are parents to a baby boy, the couple exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

The Millers, who wed in 2012, welcomed their new son on Friday, Oct. 5 at 1:34 p.m. The baby is the pair’s third child together and Bode’s fifth total.

Bode, 40, and Morgan, 31, are also parents to 3-year-old son Nash Skan, and Miller is also a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

Bode Miller and daughter Emeline Morgane Beck/Instagram

The Millers shared news of Morgan’s third pregnancy on Instagram in April, about two months before Emeline drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 9 after the infant slipped through a back door and fell in the water. Emeline was in the pool for approximately 30 seconds before Morgan discovered her.

The Orange County Fire Department said at the time that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting Emeline to a nearby hospital. The baby girl died the next day, on June 10, after she was unable to be resuscitated. Her cause of death was classified as a drowning.

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, Morgan was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time.”

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Bode said on Instagram. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest every day.”

In August, Morgan opened up about her final moments with Emeline, and shared a photo of herself cradling her late daughter in her arms at the hospital. “I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” the grieving mother wrote. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains.”

Morgan continued, “Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

Since Emeline’s death, Bode and Morgan continue to be dedicated to spreading awareness of water safety.

During an interview with CBS News in late August, Bode explained that part of their journey has been “removing the stigma” surrounding the loss of a child, and to make it easier to have an “open conversation” not only with each other but with others who have experienced similar tragedies.

“We have people come up to us [where] it’s really hard [for them] to address [us]. They don’t know what to say, they don’t want to cause you more pain and they don’t want to dodge around the subject,” he said, adding, “but the fact is, breaking that stigma and making it a conversation that you can have with parents who have, unfortunately, experienced it firsthand is one of those really important steps.”

“It’s an open conversation where you know that laughing and joking doesn’t mean it’s gone … it’s just part of our lives now,” Bode continued.

During a Today show sit-down, Morgan explained that while drowning is always a concern, “the intensity behind the conversation” isn’t strong enough.

“It is 100 percent preventable,” she pleaded. “You need to think of water completely differently. We’re sitting here and I’m looking outside at my pool and that is a lion. That is a kidnapper. That is something that can take my child in 30 seconds. And the moment those 30 seconds are up, the likelihood of you getting your child back is pretty close to zero.”

Bode is a six-time Olympic medalist (one gold, three silvers, two bronzes), winning gold in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. He last competed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.