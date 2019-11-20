Why Bode Miller and His Wife Morgan Have Yet to Name Their Twin Sons: 'It's a Daily Battle'

Two babies means twice the pressure for Bode Miller and his wife Morgan to pick out the perfect names for their newborn twin boys.

Morgan gave birth at home to their identical twins on Nov. 8 — with assistance from the Olympic skier and his mom, who stepped in to assist with the births because their midwife got caught in traffic — but the couple still hasn’t decided on names for their babies.

“It’s a daily battle to the point where some days we have to stop the conversation and revisit the following day,” Morgan, 32, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, out Friday.

“I come from very traditional names, like my dad is Edward. But Bode’s family, they have much more unique names. For example, his sister’s name is Genesis Wren Bungo Windrushing Turtleheart.”

The pair managed to land on names that satisfy them both with sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 13 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 4, and daughter Emeline Grier, who died after a tragic drowning accident in June 2018 at 19 months old. Bode is also dad to son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dace, 11.

“Always finding the blend of the two names is a challenge, but I feel like we’ve done a really good job in the past of creating these unique names that end up fitting out kids,” Morgan says. “In time it’ll come and it’ll fit them perfectly, but it’s a process.”

Morgan and Bode, 42, even toyed with the idea of each naming one of the baby boys. “We tried that and the name that he picked, I couldn’t do!” the professional beach volleyball player admits. “I couldn’t do it so we’re back to the drawing board.”

Bode told the Today show last week that he and Morgan planned to observe the boys’ personalities to help them in the decision-making process.

“They’re so different,” Morgan tells PEOPLE in the issue out Friday. “Baby A came out crying. He cried for probably a solid 45 minutes and still very much has a personality of ‘I need attention.’ “

She continues, “Baby B came out and surveyed everything and was super mellow and relaxed and he’s still the same. The way that they’re born is the way that they are through the rest of their life.”

