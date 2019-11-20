Bode Miller's Wife Morgan Says Dramatic Home Birth of Twins 'Was Honestly a Dream for Me'

The birth of Bode Miller‘s twin sons less than two weeks ago was anything but typical — but his wife Morgan wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m really just over the moon that it went as smoothly as it did and that they were as big as they were,” Morgan, 32, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of her identical baby boys. “They’re super healthy. The delivery was fast and not necessarily easy but no issues, no problems, and it was honestly a dream for me.”

The twins were born with their alpine skier dad’s help after an unexpectedly short amount of time. Alongside Bode’s mother, who used to work as a midwife, the athlete, 42, delivered his sons safely into the world on Nov. 8.

“To get to have Bode and my mother-in-law [involved], it was perfect,” Morgan continues. “For Bode to get to share that experience with his mom, for Jo to deliver her first set of twins. With Jo being a midwife and Bode delivering the rest of our kids, I couldn’t have two better people there that knew what to do in that situation.”

“I’ve done a home birth for all my kids. Honestly, it’s the only thing I know,” adds Morgan, who’s also mom to sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 13 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 4, plus stepmom to Bode’s son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dace, 11. (The couple’s daughter Emeline Grier died after a tragic drowning accident at 19 months old last year.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom McCall Miller Photography

Image zoom Birth of Morgan (L) and Bode Miller's twins McCall Miller Photography

Image zoom Bode Miller with his twins McCall Miller Photography

RELATED: Bode Miller Reveals He Was Forced to Deliver His Twins After Wife’s Unexpectedly Quick Home Birth

“And I definitely had moments [but] I wasn’t nervous about it being twins,” she adds. “To me, it didn’t feel like it was going to be any different than any of my other births. But again, it’s the same thing as going into your first birth as a home birth: Ignorance is bliss.”

“You don’t really know anything else and from what I’ve heard, I’m actually really surprised to hear about what a big deal it is,” says the professional beach volleyball player.

Morgan is thankful that “nothing” has been a huge challenge with parenting two newborns at a time so far — and she credits the help of her loved ones for her ability to focus all her attention on the twins.

“I was in bed for the first week and I just nursed on demand and they got a lot of attention from me for the first week and everyone else kind of took care of me, which made it easy for me to put all my attention on them,” she tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Morgan (L) and Bode Miller Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage

“The biggest challenge has not so much been two babies — it’s two babies and a 13-month-old and a 4-year-old who both still really need a lot of love and a lot of attention,” she adds. “And it’s finding a way to prioritize, for them to still get that one-on-one time.”

They might not have names just yet (“It’s a process,” Morgan says), but the proud mom says her newest additions have already exhibited very “different personalities.”

“Baby A came out crying. I never had a baby cry after being born, so that was very interesting,” she recalls. “Baby B came out and surveyed everything and was super mellow and relaxed, and he’s still the same. The way that they’re born is just the way that they are through the rest of their life.”

For more from Bode and Morgan Miller, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.