Morgan Miller Gets Emotional Revealing Daughter Was 'Resuscitated' But 'There Was Too Much Damage'

Nearly a year after their daughter’s drowning, Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller‘s wife Morgan is opening up further about that fateful day.

In her Instagram video posted on Thursday, Morgan revealed she had performed CPR on 19-month-old daughter Emeline “Emmy” Grier after discovering the toddler floating face down in their neighbor’s pool in Coto de Caza, California, back in June of last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although her resuscitation efforts initially managed to keep their daughter alive, she ultimately died at the hospital the next day.

“Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive,” she says tearfully in the video. “It takes seconds.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Bode and Morgan Miller’s Late Daughter Emeline Remembered as “Fearless” by Couple’s Midwife

Morgan was at a neighbor’s birthday party last year when Emmy drowned in the pool, after which she attempted CPR on her unconscious daughter.

While at first it appeared as though their infant daughter would survive, “the doctor said her brain had just not had enough oxygen for too long of a time,” Bode, 41, told Today in July.

Morgan Beck/Instagram. Inset: David Becker/Getty

“When I opened the door and she was floating face down in the pool … ” Morgan, 32, recalled through tears in a CBS News interview the following month of the moment she found Emeline shortly after the toddler’s disappearance.

“Every time I close my eyes at night to go to sleep, it replays in my head,” she revealed. “But it happens so fast.”

Bode Miller and daughter Emmy Morgane Beck/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Describes Finding Daughter in the Pool: “Guilt Is the Most Difficult”

As explained in the caption of Thursday’s Instagram video, Morgan and fellow mom Nicole Hughes, whose 3-year-old son Levi drowned the same exact day as Emmy, have partnered with HealthyChildren.org “along with many other incredible organizations to eliminate this preventable tragedy.”

“Almost one year ago, on June 10th, @nicolehughes8 and I became accidental advocates for water safety when we both endured a parent’s worst nightmare … we lost our babies to drowning,” she captioned the video.

“Did you know that drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death for children under 5?” Morgan continued. “Did you know that most drownings happen during non swim times when you think your baby is playing on the family room floor?”

“With a holiday weekend quickly approaching, be vigilant, be aware and be a voice to spread awareness,” she added. “Do not rely on the visual stimulation of water to trigger your awareness. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!”