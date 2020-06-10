Bode Miller's Wife Reflects on 2-Year Anniversary of Daughter Emeline's Death: 'I Miss You'

Bode Miller's wife Morgan is honoring their late daughter Emeline Grier two years after her tragic death.

On Tuesday, Morgan shared two posts on her Instagram Story to honor Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. The first post featured a snap of Emeline pushing a baby doll in a carriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How has it already been two years?" wrote Morgan, 33. "Today was the last day I heard you say mama. Today was the last day we walked hand-in-hand. Today was the last day ... I miss you."

The next post on Morgan's Instagram Story featured a photo of herself and Bode, 42, teaching their 7-month-old twin sons Asher and Aksel how to swim.

"Your brothers turned 7 months yesterday," Morgan wrote on her snapshot. "You would have loved being their big sister Earth side."

Image zoom Morgan Miller's Instagram Story Morgan Miller/ Instagram

Morgan and Bode welcomed their twin sons on Nov. 8. They also share sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 20 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 5. Former Olympic skier Bode is also dad to son Samuel Nathaniel, born in 2013, and daughter Neesyn Dace, born in 2008.

In November, Morgan opened up to PEOPLE about Emeline being with her spiritually while she gave birth to Asher and Aksel. "Talk about divine intervention with this entire delivery," she said. "There's no question in my mind that she had her hand in all of this. She's still very much here."

Emeline drowned in a backyard pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018.

In May 2019, Morgan revealed she had performed CPR on her daughter before her death. Although her resuscitation efforts initially managed to keep Emeline alive, she died at the hospital the next day.

"Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive," she said tearfully in an Instagram video. "It takes seconds."

RELATED VIDEO: Bode Miller's Wife Morgan Describes Finding Daughter in the Pool: "Guilt Is the Most Difficult"

Since Emeline's death, Morgan and Bode have concentrated on raising awareness about infant pool and water safety. Last summer, Morgan shared a video of son Easton's swimming lessons and provided information about the swimming education program Easton has been taking part in, called Infant Swimming Resource's Self-Rescue (ISR).

"Working so hard but he's doing it!" Morgan captioned videos on Instagram of Easton practicing his floating with an instructor.

Last August, Morgan opened up about her baby girl's final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

"I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love," she wrote. "I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains."