Bode Miller's Wife's Touching Tribute to Late Daughter: 'Merry Christmas to Our Baby Girl in Heaven'

As the Miller family marks the first Christmas since their 19-month-old daughter drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool in June, Olympian Bode Miller‘s wife posted a touching tribute to the girl on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven,” Morgan Beck Miller wrote, commemorating daughter Emeline Grier Miller with photos taken by Rich Lander. “We miss you so much!”

Emeline died on June 9 when she drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California. While Bode, a skier, was not present when the accidental drowning took place, Morgan, a beach volleyball player and model, was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went missing for a brief period of time and drowned.

On Oct. 5, about four months after Emeline’s death, the Millers welcomed a baby boy.

“2018 has been a year of overwhelming sadness and overwhelming joy,” Morgan wrote in her Christmas post. “We have spent half of the year mourning and attempting to heal the loss of our angel which feels like an impossible battle all while celebrating the birth of our son. Seeking normalcy for our children has been our driving force forward.”

Morgan continued, “Normally I would be looking forward to a ‘fresh beginning’ in 2019 but there is no more starting fresh after a loss of a child. So here’s to a healthy 2019 full of personal growth and creating many memories with my babies, full of smiles and laughs. Wishing everyone a special holiday season surrounded by loved ones.”

In August, Morgan opened up about Emeline’s final moments in a heart-wrenching Instagram post that included a photo of the toddler being given oxygen as doctors tried to save her.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains,” she continued.

Since losing their daughter, the Millers have become devoted to raising awareness about water safety.

After a GoFundMe campaign launched in Emeline’s name raised thousands of dollars, Bode and Morgan wrote on respective Instagram posts, “We are inspired to make our baby girl’s memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible.”