They're Here! Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Identical Twin Boys

It’s a boy for Bode and Morgan Miller — times two!

The athletes welcomed twin sons on Friday, Nov. 8, they revealed Tuesday during a call-in to the Today show, sharing the boys’ adorable first photos.

“They finally arrived! They had us waiting and waiting and waiting, driving Morgan crazy,” the proud dad, 42, told the show’s co-anchors during their call. “She carried them full term.”

“The birth story was actually one of the more crazy things that I’ve ever experienced … none of the midwives actually made it on time,” added the Olympic skier. “They started coming over and by the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies.”

He noted, “Luckily my mom was a midwife but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years and she’d never delivered twins. … We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing that unassisted home delivery of twins!”

The new additions join the couple’s sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 13 months, and Nash Skan, 4, plus Bode’s son Samuel Bode, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dacey, 11. Bode and Morgan’s daughter Emeline Grier died after a tragic drowning accident in June 2018 at 19 months old.

The Millers revealed their exciting pregnancy news on the Today show in August.

“From the beginning of our relationship, [Bode] always said, ‘I want identical twin boys, born on my birthday,’ ” she said. “And this time, when we found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ And he said ‘No.’ “

The professional beach volleyball player explained that she went to her ultrasound appointment alone, which is where she was surprised to learn that she was expecting not one but two babies.

“Sure enough, identical twin boys,” she added in the spouses’ interview with Savannah Guthrie, going on to reveal in an Instagram post that the babies were due on Nov. 11 — almost exactly one month after Bode’s 42nd birthday.

The couple’s daughter drowned in a backyard pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018. In May, Morgan, 32, revealed she had performed CPR on her daughter before her death. Although her resuscitation efforts initially managed to keep Emeline alive, she ultimately died at the hospital the next day.

“Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive,” she said tearfully in an Instagram video. “It takes seconds.”

Four months after Emeline’s death, the couple welcomed son Easton in October 2018. The parents continue to raise awareness about infant pool and water safety, sharing Easton’s swimming lessons with followers and providing information about swimming education program Infant Swimming Resource’s Self-Rescue (ISR), where he learns swim necessities such floating with the help of a swim instructor.

This past June, Morgan paid tribute to her baby girl in a series of Instagram Story clips on the one-year anniversary of her death, sharing photos and videos of Emeline on a swing, slide and other play equipment with an adorable smile, wearing the same blue-and-white dress in all of the photos.

In early September, Morgan posted a pregnancy update on her Instagram Story, showing off her growing baby bump and sharing that she was 30 weeks and five days along.

“If I’m being honest, most days, I hate being pregnant,” she said in the caption. “But today, I was reminded that this belly has grown 5 healthy babies. It has been a home for the creation of life and played a monumental role in providing me with the love I get to feel every day.”

The then-mom-to-be added, “I should give my body the same love it has provided me. Feeling so much love and gratitude 🙏🏼.”

In an Oct. 17 Instagram post, Morgan gave another bump update via an Instagram Story bathroom-mirror selfie, baring her belly for the shot underneath a salmon-colored top. “36 weeks & 2 days,” she wrote on top of the image, adding the hashtag, “#imgoingcrazy.”