Bode Miller Takes His Kids Onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction

By
Published on March 27, 2023 06:32 AM
Bode Miller takes his kids onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame i induction.

Bode Miller had some special guests onstage with him for a momentous occasion.

The pro ski racer was joined by most of his children when he was inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboarding Hall of Fame on Saturday — and marked the occasion by posting images to his Instagram.

In the second to last photo in the carousel he posted of the event, Miller wraps each arm around his sons Nate, 10, and Nash, 8, while his wife Morgan Miller carries 4-year-old Easton on her hip.

The last photo shows Bode posting with almost all of his children, including his 15-month-old daughter Scarlett Olivia and 3-year-old twins Asher and Aksel.

Bode and Morgan are parents to Scarlett Olivia, Asher, Aksel, Easton and Nash. They also share daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to Nate and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

Bode Miller takes his kids onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame induction.

The Olympic and World Cup gold medalist penned a lengthy caption expressing what the milestone meant to him, writing, "Having a difficult time expressing my feelings about being inducted into the US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame last night. But I keep coming back to honor and gratitude."

"Honor to be included among some of the greatest names in the sport. People I have looked up to my entire life. Honored to be recognized by an organization that I hold in the highest regard," Bode continued.

"But at the same time so deeply grateful for all the people that helped bring me to this point," he added. "My career would not be possible without my parents, my grandparents, siblings, and of course my beautiful wife @morganebeck."

Bode Miller takes his kids onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame i induction.

"Beyond my family I am grateful for the army of people from my community growing up who took my dreams seriously and supported me long before accolades," Bode shared.

"To coaches, sponsors, teammates, mentors and friends who supported me in my good moments and my bad, I am so grateful, and I wouldn't be where I am today without you," he concluded his caption.

