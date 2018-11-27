Bode Miller Reveals 7-Week-Old Son's Name as He Reflects on Daughter's Drowning Death 6 Months Ago

“We see the path forward…It’s not easy. I don’t think it gets that much easier.” Watch @MillerBode’s full interview with @savannahguthrie about the unimaginable loss of his and @MorganEBeck’s 9-month-old daughter, the addition of a new baby boy to the family and more. pic.twitter.com/ztpXj8AKrY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 27, 2018

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan have revealed their son’s name for the first time, sharing their baby joy nearly six months after their daughter Emeline accidentally drowned.

The Olympic skier delved into the flood of emotions that come with the death and birth of a child on Today with Savannah Guthrie, Tuesday. During the appearance, Miller divulged the name of the newest member of his family, 7-week-old Easton Vaughn Rek Miller.

“If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart it’s a baby — and he’s a special one,” Miller said. “Besides the lack of sleep, it’s been a nice process to be able to go through.”

He then revealed that it took some time to come up with the perfect name for his bundle of joy. They called him “baby brother” for about three weeks.

Miller also explained how the “days go by slow” but the “months fly by” after the death of his daughter, Emmy — an emotion he feels many parents can relate to.

“We see the path forward a little bit. It’s just kind of keeping going and trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy. I don’t think it gets that much easier,” he said.

He also said that his daughter’s presence is still felt in their home, and that his older two sons — Samuel, 5, and Nash, 3, talk about her regularly.

After Guthrie shared that the percentage of water-related deaths was lower this past summer, Miller explained that he “wanted to affect change … My call to action was always for people to address it with their pediatricians. I think that’s the missing link … I’d never heard about it from a pediatrician, and I’d gone to so many wellness visits that it started to be a little bit ridiculous.”

He continued: “No one wants to be negligent. I don’t think we were. It’s more about directing some energy to areas where it can affect change … That pediatrician-parent relationship is really a powerful one.”

Miller appeared on the morning show to promote his organization, the Turtle Ridge Foundation, which helps children living with disabilities access sports.

PEOPLE previously confirmed on June 9 that Emeline drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California.

The Orange County Fire Department said at the time that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was unable to be resuscitated. Her cause of death was classified as a drowning.

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, his wife was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time.”

On Aug. 17, Morgan opened up about her baby girl’s final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains.”

“Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi,” Morgan continued. “Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”