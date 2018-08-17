Bode Miller Returns to Pool to Practice Water Safety with His Son After His Daughter Drowned

Hours after sharing a heartbreaking photo of the final moment with their late daughter, Bode and Morgan Beck Miller were enjoying family time in the swimming pool again.

The pregnant star, 31, shared videos of her husband, 40, and their 2-year-old son Nash on Instagram Story Friday. “Floating competition between Daddy and Nash. Thank @isrgrandrapids,” Morgan wrote, tagging the Infant Swimming Resource swimming instruction program.

“Guess who won?” the soon-to-be mom captioned another brief clip that showed the father-son pair smiling.

Morgan’s video of Bode and Nash comes nine weeks after the June 10 death of 19-month-old baby girl Emeline Grier, who died after drowning in a neighbor’s pool.

Bode Miller and son Nash Morgan Beck Miller/Instagram

Since losing her daughter, Morgan has dedicated herself to raising awareness about water safety for all young children.

“I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out,” Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of her daughter earlier this month. “Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love.”

“Parents, Grandparents, Siblings, Aunts and Uncles, EVERYONE….Please don’t rely on the visual stimulant of water to create your awareness,” she continued. “Understand that almost 70% of drownings occur when your children are not expected to be near the water. When you think they are in the playroom or on the sofa watching tv.”

“Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life-changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world,” Morgan advised.

Also on Friday, Morgan mourned her daughter’s loss in a post that showed herself cradling Emmy in her arms in the hospital.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” the grieving parent wrote.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains,” she continued, also paying tribute to Levi Hughes, a 3-year-old boy who drowned in a pool on the same day Emmy died.

“Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, my baby girl,” Morgan concluded.

Bode Miller and daughter Emeline Morgane Beck/Instagram

News of Emmy’s death made national headlines in June, with her and her husband going public about their tragic loss.

“Guilt is the most difficult thing. I hope and pray and beg that it gets easier,” Morgan told Today in late July.

“Drowning is 100 percent preventable,” she said. “You need to think of water completely differently. We’re sitting here and I’m looking outside at my pool and that is a lion. That is a kidnapper. That is something that can take my child in 30 seconds. And the moment those 30 seconds are up, the likelihood of you getting your child back is pretty close to zero.”