Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Reveal Names of Newborn Twin Sons: 'For the Most Part, It's Official'

Introducing Asher and Aksel Miller!

Bode Miller and wife Morgan announced the names they’ve chosen for their identical twin boys, who were born on Nov. 8, during an appearance on the TODAY show on Tuesday.

“For the most part, it’s official because they have stockings with their names on,” Morgan told Natalie Morales from the couple’s holiday getaway in Big Sky, Montana. “We still go back and forth, but we have decided on Asher and Aksel.”

Added Bode, “They’re great names, they’re definitely a fit.”

Though they share the same face, Morgan explained that her twin sons have already started exhibiting very different personalities.

“They’re very different. Asher is much more needy. He loves the attention,” she said. “He loves being snuggled, whereas Aksel is much more like, ‘I’m OK if you’re OK, and even if you’re not OK, I’m still OK.’ So he’s just much more mellow.”

The couple also share sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 14 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 4½, while Bode is also dad to son Samuel Nathaniel, born in 2013, and daughter Neesyn Dace, born in 2008. Bode and Morgan’s daughter, Emeline Grier, died after a tragic drowning accident in June 2018 at 19 months old.

Opening up about choosing the perfect name, Morgan, 32, previously described the process to PEOPLE as a “daily battle” for her and her husband.

“Some days we have to stop the conversation and revisit the following day,” she said. “I come from very traditional names, like my dad is Edward. But Bode’s family, they have much more unique names. For example, his sister’s name is Genesis Wren Bungo Windrushing Turtleheart.”

Morgan went on to share that she and the former Olympic skier, 42, had also toyed with the idea of each naming one of their newborns. “We tried that and the name that he picked, I couldn’t do!” the professional beach volleyball player admitted.

“I couldn’t do it, so we’re back to the drawing board,” she added.

The pair welcomed their twins almost a year and a half after the death of their daughter, but Morgan has shared she felt like Emeline has been with her through the entire experience — from pregnancy to the twins’ dramatic arrival that saw Bode jump in with his mom to deliver the boys when their midwife didn’t make it in time.

“Talk about divine intervention with this entire delivery,” Morgan previously told PEOPLE. “There’s no question in my mind that she had her hand in all of this. She’s still very much here.”

The couple also spoke openly on the loss of Emeline during their appearance on the TODAY show, with Morgan calling the holidays a “bittersweet” time in their lives.

“People will ask us, ‘How many kids do you have?’ Sometimes he’ll say six and I will say, ‘No, we have seven.’ And that obviously comes with the question of, ‘Well, where’s your other child?'” she said. “And answering that question, that she’s not here anymore, and then they ask, ‘How did she pass?’ And you respond with, ‘She drowned.’ And it’s hard not to feel like, god, I’m a bad parent. And answering that question is really hard. It’s a double-edged sword. It’s so painful to go through every single time.”

While Asher and Aksel are still newborns, Morgan admitted that she and her husband may not be done expanding their family just yet — and that her “unrealistic” Christmas wish is to have another little girl.

“They’re just such incredible kids and I think that’s part of the reason why we would consider, and would like to, have more,” she said.