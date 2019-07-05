Bode and Morgan Miller Celebrate Fourth of July with Their 'Tribe' in Sweet Family Photos

Image zoom The Miller family Morgan Beck Instagram

Bode and Morgan Miller spent the Fourth of July together alongside their children, when Morgan posted a happy Independence Day message on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

The couple, who just observed the first anniversary of the death of their daughter Emeline Grier last month, wished fellow parents a happy Fourth of July on Thursday via their Instagram Stories.

“Happy 4th of July, from our tribe,” Morgan, 32, wrote atop her post alongside a photo of their family: sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 9 months, and Nash Skan, 4, plus Bode’s son Samuel Bode, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dacey, 11.

Morgan followed up with a portrait of her husband, 41, and their baby son, who sported an outfit featuring his dad’s favorite baseball team — the Boston Red Sox — and wrote, “Oh my stars,” on top of the cute picture.

She then shared another sweet summer moment: a photo of their son Nash enjoying a red, white and blue ice pop while posing for the camera in a blue “Happy 4th of July” T-shirt.

Image zoom Bode Miller and son Easton Morgan Beck Instagram

Image zoom Nash Miller Morgan Beck Instagram

Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, and her husband, an alpine skier, endured every parent’s worst nightmare when their daughter Emeline drowned in a California pool in June 2018. She was 19 months old.

The toddler slipped through a door at a neighbor’s house and fell into the pool. Emergency personnel performed CPR on scene and she was rushed to a nearby hospital but suffered “too much damage” to her brain for her to survive.

Bode and Morgan have since become advocates for water safety, and have even enrolled son Easton in lessons this summer to help him learn to float with the assistance of a swim instructor.

Image zoom Bode Miller and daughter Emeline Morgane Beck/Instagram

Morgan paid tribute to Emeline last month on the one-year anniversary of her death, sharing a series of Instagram Story photos that showed her on a swing, slide and other play equipment with an adorable smile, wearing the same blue and white dress in all of the pictures.

In a subsequent post, the athlete shared a heartbreaking photo of the dress on a hanger.

“The last thing I have that she wore,” Morgan wrote. “Stains and all.”