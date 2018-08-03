Morgan Miller Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Daughter: 'Searching for Ways to Bring You Back'

Morgan Miller has a message for families with little ones.

The wife of Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller opened up on Instagram Friday, sharing a pair of photos of her 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier and using the post to spread awareness about water safety following the little girl’s tragic drowning incident.

“I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out,” Morgan wrote. “Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love.”

“Parents, Grandparents, Siblings, Aunts and Uncles, EVERYONE….Please don’t rely on the visual stimulant of water to create your awareness,” she continued. “Understand that almost 70% of drownings occur when your children are not expected to be near the water. When you think they are in the playroom or on the sofa watching tv.”

“Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world,” Morgan advised, adding the hashtags “#drowningprevention,” “#helpspreadawareness,” “#knowledgeispower” and “#stopdrowningnow.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Describes Finding Daughter in the Pool: “Guilt Is the Most Difficult”



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Bode Miller and Wife Speak Out in First Interview After 19-Month-Old Daughter’s Tragic Drowning

On June 9, Emeline drowned in a pool around 6:30 p.m. in Coto de Caza, California.

The Orange County Fire Department said at the time that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was unable to be resuscitated. Her cause of death was classified as a drowning.

RELATED VIDEO: Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their ‘Love and Support’ Following 19-Month-Old Daughter’s Drowning

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, his wife was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time.”

Morgan, 31, pulled her daughter out of the pool, and she and friends started CPR before paramedics arrived. Orange County Fire Authority captain Steve Concialdi said the little girl’s mom then “rode in the front of the ambulance to the hospital.”

Earlier this week, Morgan — who is expecting her third child with Bode, 40 — told Today of the guilt she still felt after Emeline’s death, “I hope and pray and beg that it gets easier.”

She and Nicole Hughes, who lost her 3-year-old son Levi to a drowning incident the same day Emeline died, united on Today to discuss their tragic losses in an emotional interview with Savannah Guthrie that aired Tuesday.

“It is 100 percent preventable,” Morgan said of drowning. “You need to think of water completely differently. We’re sitting here and I’m looking outside at my pool and that is a lion. That is a kidnapper. That is something that can take my child in 30 seconds. And the moment those 30 seconds are up, the likelihood of you getting your child back is pretty close to zero.”

She and Hughes hope to launch a campaign with the American Academy of Pediatrics that would help parents learn where and when drowning occurs, while urging doctors to make water safety conversations to be part of every pediatric checkup.