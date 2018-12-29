Bode Miller is honoring his late daughter in a very special way.

On Friday, Miller, 41, shared a photo of himself holding a pair of skis with his daughter Emeline Grier‘s face on it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My favorite Christmas present. Taking my baby girl skiing today,” Miller captioned the shot, which was taken at Yellowstone Club in Montana.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

On Christmas Day, Miller’s wife Morgan Beck posted a touching tribute to the toddler on Instagram, marking the family’s first holiday without her.

“Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven,” Morgan wrote, commemorating daughter Emeline with photos taken by Rich Lander. “We miss you so much!”

The sweet tribute comes six months after the Olympic alpine skier and Morgan revealed that Emeline had drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, on June 10. She was 19 months old.

RELATED: Bode Miller Honors Late Daughter Emme on the Slopes with Special Personalized Christmas Gift

Bode Miller and Emeline Morgane Beck/Instagram

“It happened around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday night,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi previously told PEOPLE. “They were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow the little girl made her way to the backyard pool.”

He added that Bode “was not in the area at the time.”

“She was only missing for just a short amount of time and Mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her,” he continued. “Mom went straight to the backyard to where the pool was. The child was in the pool. The mom pulled out the little girl and they started CPR immediately.”

RELATED: Morgan Miller Shares Son’s Ultrasound Photo — Featuring Image She Sees as Sign of Late Daughter

Bode Miller and Emeline Bode Miller/Instagram

Concialdi confirmed drowning as the cause of death even though Emeline was only in the water “a very short amount of time,” explaining, “As our guys approached the backyard, they just handed the child to our firefighter paramedics” and adding that his team wasn’t “on the scene for long” before Emeline was transferred to Mission Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Following Emeline’s death, the Millers, who wed in 2012, welcomed a baby boy named Easton Vaughn Rek Miller on Oct. 5.

The baby is the pair’s third child together and Bode’s fifth total. Morgan was about five months pregnant with him at the time of the accident.

Since losing their daughter, the Millers have become devoted to raising awareness about water safety.

After a GoFundMe campaign launched in Emeline’s name raised thousands of dollars, Bode and Morgan wrote on respective Instagram posts, “We are inspired to make our baby girl’s memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible.”