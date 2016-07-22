"Just had a baby girl 10 pounds," the New Edition singer announced on Instagram Thursday

Bobby Brown is a father again!

The New Edition band member and his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown have welcomed their third child together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born Thursday, July 21, Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown arrived at 10:54 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her birth certificate reads.

“Just had a baby girl 10 pounds,” Brown, 47, wrote on Instagram.

Back in February, the singer’s lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were expecting another baby together. Brown and Etheredge are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Bodhi Jameson Rein and son Cassius, 7.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple’s baby girl is Brown’s seventh child; He is also a father to Landon, 27, La’Princia, 26, and Bobby Jr., 23, from previous relationships.

Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina, whose mother was Whitney Houston, died in July 2015 after she was discovered unconscious in her bathtub.

Brown and Etheredge were married in Honolulu, Hawaii, in June 2012. The father of seven popped the question in 2010 during a sold-out New Edition show in Jacksonville, Florida.