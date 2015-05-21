Bobby and Alicia Etheredge-Brown Are All Smiles at Her Baby Shower
For all the stress he’s been through this year, this weekend brought pure joy for Bobby Brown as he celebrated his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown‘s pregnancy at her baby shower.
“Love…….” Brown wrote simply, posting a photo of the family to his Instagram account.
Etheredge-Brown is due in July with the couple’s second child together. (Their son Cassius will turn 6 later this month.) She was all smiles at the party, showing off her belly, on which she got a large henna tattoo of a tree and the sun for the occasion.
Brown, 46, posted a second photo of his wife indoors, writing, “My Lady and Baby.”
Courtesy Bobby Brown
This embed is invalid
It has been a very difficult year for the R&B singer. Bobbi Kristina, his 22-year-old daughter with the late Whitney Houston, has remained unresponsive since she was found unconscious in a bathtub in George on Jan. 31.
“Rough times are rough times,” Brown said last month in his first public appearance since Bobbi Kristina’s hospitalization. “Hard times are hard times. I don’t know what the hell I’m going through right now, but I’m giving it to God.”
Etheredge-Brown said at the same event that the family was “doing as well as you’d expect.”
— Tim Nudd