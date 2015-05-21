Bobby and Alicia Etheredge-Brown Are All Smiles at Her Baby Shower

Etheredge-Brown showed off her belly, on which she even got a henna tattoo for the occasion
By peoplestaff225 Updated January 19, 2022 05:07 PM
For all the stress he’s been through this year, this weekend brought pure joy for Bobby Brown as he celebrated his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown‘s pregnancy at her baby shower.

“Love…….” Brown wrote simply, posting a photo of the family to his Instagram account.

Etheredge-Brown is due in July with the couple’s second child together. (Their son Cassius will turn 6 later this month.) She was all smiles at the party, showing off her belly, on which she got a large henna tattoo of a tree and the sun for the occasion.

Brown, 46, posted a second photo of his wife indoors, writing, “My Lady and Baby.”


Courtesy Bobby Brown

It has been a very difficult year for the R&B singer. Bobbi Kristina, his 22-year-old daughter with the late Whitney Houston, has remained unresponsive since she was found unconscious in a bathtub in George on Jan. 31.

“Rough times are rough times,” Brown said last month in his first public appearance since Bobbi Kristina’s hospitalization. “Hard times are hard times. I don’t know what the hell I’m going through right now, but I’m giving it to God.”

Etheredge-Brown said at the same event that the family was “doing as well as you’d expect.”

— Tim Nudd

