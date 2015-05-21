For all the stress he’s been through this year, this weekend brought pure joy for Bobby Brown as he celebrated his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown ‘s pregnancy at her baby shower.

Etheredge-Brown is due in July with the couple’s second child together. (Their son Cassius will turn 6 later this month.) She was all smiles at the party, showing off her belly, on which she got a large henna tattoo of a tree and the sun for the occasion.