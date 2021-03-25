Bobbie Thomas Says She's 'Working to Establish a New Routine' with Son, 5, After Husband's Death

"There are going to be so many firsts for us this year, but I feel a little stronger than I did yesterday, and hopeful for the days to come," the Today show contributor wrote

Bobbie Thomas is opening up about her family life three months after the death of her husband Michael Marion at 42.

The Today show contributor, 46, shared an emotional video message on Wednesday marking her first social media post since Marion's death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Showing appreciation for her fans' support while she and her 5-year-old son Miles grieved in private, she wrote,"Thank you for the outpouring of support... your messages have been comforting and it's made a heartfelt difference during this time."

"Miles and I are working to establish a new routine, which is hard, but we're slowly starting to resume some of the activities that make us feel like us again," Thomas continued. "There are going to be so many firsts for us this year, but I feel a little stronger than I did yesterday, and hopeful for the days to come."

In the video, Thomas holds back tears as she reflects on Marion's death, saying that it still "doesn't feel real."

"Back in December, I shared that we lost my husband Michael," she says, noting that it's "really tough to say that out loud still."

"But I've been so lucky to have a little pause to take a minute and be with Miles and family and friends," Thomas shares. "The worlds is dealing with so much right now. There are a lot of people dealing with loss and I feel pretty lucky that I haven't had to resume all my responsibilities right away."

Thomas goes on to reveal that she's slowly getting back to work, explaining "tomorrow is a big day on the calendar" as she prepares to make an appearance on HSN.

Bobbie Thomas Michael Image zoom Bobbie Thomas, Michael Marion | Credit: Bobbie Thomas/Instagram

"I'm really excited about it — and nervous at the same time — where I'll be jumping back into work," she explains. "I know Michael would be so happy to see me step back into doing what I love."

Calling her return to work a "new journey," Thomas says she feels "fortunate to be backed by such great people" during a difficult time.

"I just wanted to say thank you because amidst all the feelings I had, one in particular that will always be my compass is gratitude," the morning show contributor adds, wiping a tear from her eye. "It's pretty special that I get to do what I love for work."

RELATED VIDEO: Today's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael: 'Some of Our Forevers Are Much Too Short'

Thomas had been married to Marion for seven years when he died in December.

Before Marion's death, he had "landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems, separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to COVID-19," Thomas said in a statement released by the Today show at the time.