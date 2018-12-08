The Bachelor's Bob Guiney Shares First 'Official' Family Photo with Newborn Son Grayson Robert

Bob Guiney is loving life as a father of one!

On Friday, just four days after he and his wife Jessica Canyon announced they’ve welcomed their first child together — son Grayson Robert, the former The Bachelor star shared an adorable shot of his growing family.

“Our first official #family photo! This is my absolute favorite picture ever! We are so appreciative of all love! Thank you to our friend @missimplicityphotography for capturing such an awesome moment for us! #love #MySon #pbjg18 @jescanyon,” Guiney captioned the Instagram post.

In the photo, Guiney can be seen planting a kiss on Canyon, who is sitting in a hospital bed at Overlake Hospital Medical Center.

Meanwhile, little Grayson is pictured looking up at his dad while resting peacefully in his mom’s arms.

Grayson was born at 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz. and measuring 21 inches long, according to the image shared by Guiney on Monday, which shows the baby boy’s footprints, length and weight.

“Today is the greatest day!!” the new dad wrote later in the day. “Our son, Grayson Robert Guiney was born early 12/3/2018. [Jessica] and baby are healthy and beautiful! Mom is resting with him on her chest right now. We are so excited and thankful for what this new day brings for our family!”

The couple originally announced they were expecting the day after Father’s Day, revealing the big news and their baby’s sex in one fell swoop.

“We’re due in December. We’re so excited!” Guiney told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We’ve been keeping it a secret for quite a while and we couldn’t wait to share it with everyone. We’re feeling so lucky and very thankful!”

Guiney and Canyon tied the knot in November 2016 during a destination wedding held at Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita, Mexico. The twosome then headed off to a honeymoon in Jamaica.