The animated preschool series kicks off its nationwide tour on Nov. 18 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Bluey to Bring First Live Show to Theaters Across the U.S. — Get All the Details!

Bluey is going on tour!

The animated preschool series hitting the road, coming to theaters across the United States with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The popular series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, kicks off its nationwide tour in New York City on Nov. 18 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show features fan-favorite characters Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, and is based on a new original story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. The live show, presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co., also includes new music from Bluey composer Joff Bush.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. in a press release.

"We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America," Myers added.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show initially made its debut in Bluey's hometown of Brisbane, Australia and went on to perform across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

The U.S. tour hits more than 30 cities, including stops in major areas like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.