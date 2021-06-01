Watch the Blue's Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along with Drag Star Nina West Celebrating LGBTQ Families

The animated Blue's Clues & You! video features different families marching in a parade as RuPaul's Drag Race alum Nina West sings a catchy song

Blue's Clues & You! is celebrating all families with a catchy new Pride Month song.

On Friday, the Nickelodeon show debuted the Blue's Clues Pride Parade sing-along, which sees a cartoon Nina West (of RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 fame) performing a tune that recognizes the many types of families.

The parade shows colorful animal families on floats, highlighting LGBTQ parents and children along the way.

"This family has two daddies/ They love each other so proudly/ And they all go marching in the big parade," West sings at one point, adding later on, "Love is love is love, you see/ And everyone should love proudly."

The cartoon began trending on Twitter over the weekend as fans rejoiced over the inclusive family song.

One person wrote, "Words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Blue's Clues was my favorite as a kid, and I cannot believe that it would continue to be important to me as an adult."

"Blues clues was something i loved so much as a kid so seeing this now is making me so emotional," wrote another user. "While i couldn't have seen this as a child it warms my heart to know some kid out there is seeing it and feeling accepted."