Blue Ivy Supports Mom Beyoncé at Opening Night of the Renaissance World Tour, Alongside Dad JAY-Z

Blue Ivy, 11, and JAY-Z, 53, also attended this year's Super Bowl together

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Share a Heartwarming Moment Watching Beyoncé Perform at Renaissance World Tour Opening Night in Stockholm
Blue Ivy has a front-row seat to her mom's Renaissance World Tour.

The 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, can be seen in a fan-posted video from the opening night of the highly anticipated tour, which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

In the clip, Blue Ivy sports an oversized black t-shirt and a metallic manicure, while standing next to her dad, who rocks a pair of sunglasses and a black hat.

"Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth," wrote the fan who posted the video.

One fan commented on the video, stating, "I swear she looks more and more like Bey as she grows up."

Blue Ivy and JAY-Z also attended this year's Super Bowl together, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Rihanna headlined the halftime show.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Share a Heartwarming Moment Watching Beyoncé Perform at Renaissance World Tour Opening Night in Stockholm
JAY-Z played a key role in the early stages of Rihanna's career, signing her to his record label, Def Jam.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, who 6 next month.

