Blue Ivy's Got Moves! Tina Knowles Shares Sweet Video of Her 9-Year-Old Granddaughter Dancing

Blue Ivy showed off some dances moves in an adorable video shared by grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson

Blue Ivy is a dancing machine!

On Sunday, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who turned 67 last week, shared an adorable video on Instagram of her 9-year-old granddaughter enthusiastically dancing during a quick break at a ballet lesson. The daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z was dressed in a light tank top and skirt as she waved her arms up and down to the music while the rest of her classmates could be seen dancing in the background.

In her caption, Knowles-Lawson says her granddaughter resembles her younger daughter, Solange Knowles, 34. "This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age ❤️," the fashion designer and businesswoman writes.

Knowles-Lawson's followers praised Blue Ivy's dance moves in the comments section, including Holly Robinson Peete, who writes, "Love this."

Knowles-Lawson most recently spent some quality time with Blue Ivy in late October — which led to the superstar in training to add some spooky Halloween makeup onto her grandmother's face.

"My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!❤️❤️," Knowles-Lawson captioned a selfie after she was transformed by Blue Ivy into a signature skeleton with dark hollowed-out eyes and cracks in her skull.

The month prior, Knowles-Lawson posted a heartwarming throwback image of herself with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy. In the sweet snap, Beyoncé, 39, sits between her mother and daughter on a black couch, one arm around each of their shoulders. "Wow I miss them❤️," wrote Knowles-Lawson in the caption.

Earlier last year, the designer spoke to PEOPLE about how she was dealing with being away from her family amid the pandemic, explaining that she calls or FaceTimes with her grandkids — including 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — "every day."

"Up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren't in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal," Knowles-Lawson said at the time.