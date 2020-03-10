Blue Ivy Carter Sweetly Asks LeBron James for a Signed Basketball After Lakers Defeat the Clippers

Blue Ivy Carter is a big LeBron James fan!

After watching the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday night with her dad, JAY-Z, the 8-year-old bashfully approached the star basketball player to ask for an autographed basketball.

In footage shared by ESPN, Blue can be seen joining her dad to congratulate James after his team’s victory — turning away as the athlete shakes hands with JAY-Z, 50.

Blue then gives James a big smile when it’s her turn to say hi and asks the NBA star for the memento.

“Okay, I got you,” James tells her. “You got school on Monday?”

As Blue nods her head, the NBA player tells her, “By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it.”

Earlier in the night, Blue and JAY-Z were photographed enjoying the game, with the rapper putting his arms around his oldest child as they watched the players on the court.

The “Empire State of Mind” singer kept it casual with a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers, accessorizing his outfit with a gold chain and Rhude baseball cap.

Blue was looking trendy in a pair of Fendi combat boots and an oversized denim jacket with the words “BLUE IS MY NAME” printed in white lettering on the back and wore her hair in long braids.

Blue, who JAY-Z shares with Beyoncé, is already following in her parent’s footsteps.

At the NAACP Image Awards dinner last month, Blue won the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to the song “Brown Skin Girl,” Variety reported at the time.

Blue can be heard singing a few lines on the track and received a writing credit for the song, which also features her mom Beyoncé as well as Wizkid and Saint Jhn.

A source told PEOPLE in July after she scored her first Billboard Hot 100 song for “Brown Skin Girl” that Blue “loves singing, dancing and performing” just like her famous mother, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 3, with JAY-Z.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” the source said. “She is a natural.”

The source added: “She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants. Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”