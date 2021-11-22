Watch Blue Ivy Carter, 9, Recite Dad JAY-Z's Rap Lyrics in Honor of His Hall of Fame Induction

JAY-Z was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October

In a pre-recorded video released over the weekend, the 9½-year-old joined mom Beyoncé and other celebrities in reciting some of the rapper's famous lyrics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," Blue Ivy said, adorably laughing as she read out the censored line from JAY-Z's 1998 track "Ride or Die."

Blue Ivy Raps Jay-Z’s Lyrics for Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction Credit: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame/YouTube

JAY-Z, 51, became the first living solo rap artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during his induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio in late October. The 23-time Grammy Award winner was inducted by former President Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thank you, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you know, growing up, we didn't think we could be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad," he began his speech. "Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it."

"Hopefully, I'm informing the next generation that anything is possible. I don't know what's next — In fact, I do know what's next. I have to go to court Monday. There's good and bad, life is about balance — But you know, tonight, we're going to enjoy tonight. I appreciate this honor. Sorry for this long-ass speech, but I had to give it up. We did it, Brooklyn!" the Roc Nation mogul concluded.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Blue Ivy's appearance in the tribute video for JAY-Z is far from her first foray into the music world.

She appeared in her mom's music video for the song "Brown Skin Girl," which was one of the tracks from Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift. In September, Blue Ivy became the youngest VMA winner when she took home the award for best cinematography for the music video of "Brown Skin Girl."

Along with becoming the youngest VMA winner, she also won her first Grammy award earlier this year for the hit song.