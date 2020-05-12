Blue Ivy Carter Dances to Mom Beyoncé's 'Mood 4 Eva' in Video Captured by 8-Year-Old's Stylist

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest daughter has got some dance moves!

On Tuesday, Blue Ivy Carter's personal stylist, Manuel Mendez, shared a sweet video clip of the 8-year-old grooving to her mom's music on his Instagram.

The clip, which was taken from Beyoncé's 2019 Making the Gift documentary, shows Blue wearing a blush pink outfit as she twirls her arms to the song "Mood 4 Eva" from the pop star's 2019 soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift.

Mendez, who previously worked as Beyoncé's personal assistant before becoming Blue's stylist, captioned the post: "Mood 4 Eva. #love."

Earlier this year, Blue became a NAACP Image Award winner when she took home the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to the song “Brown Skin Girl." Blue — who sang a few lines on the track alongside Beyoncé, 38, Wizkid and Saint Jhn — held a writing credit for her work on tune.

Blue previously marked an exciting milestone in July when she scored her first Billboard Hot 100 song for “Brown Skin Girl.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Blue “loves singing, dancing and performing” just like her famous mother, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 2, with husband JAY-Z, 50.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” the source said. “She is a natural.”

Image zoom Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” the source added. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”

The source also said Beyoncé, who brought Blue along to the premiere of The Lion King last summer, is focused on being a mom when she’s home and away from the spotlight.