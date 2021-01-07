While mom Beyoncé may be known for her impeccable artistry, it's really Blue in the background, giving her notes. Beyoncé shared her best "corny joke" while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala and in a hilarious video, looking into the camera and plainly asking, "Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?"

"No, that voice," Blue says from behind the camera, seemingly encouraging her mother to switch up her delivery style.

"The drizzle," the mom of three continues, without taking her daughter's note.

Making it crystal clear what she thinks of her mom's performance, Blue continues to critique the joke before holding up her hand to cover the Grammy winner's face. Grandma Tina also chimes in with her critiques, which leads Beyoncé to re-do her whole clip.

When Blue gives creative direction, she means business. And to be able to do that with one of the greatest entertainers of our time? Now that's an accomplishment.