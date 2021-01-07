Blue Ivy Carter's Greatest Accomplishments (So Far)
The Grammy Award-winning star has never seen a ceiling in her whole life, and her growing list of accomplishments is proof
She Helped Induct Her Dad Into the Rock Hall
In a pre-recorded video released in November 2021, the 9½-year-old joined mom Beyoncé and other celebrities in reciting some of her rapper dad's famous lyrics in honor of his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," Blue Ivy said, adorably laughing as she read out the censored line from JAY-Z's 1998 track "Ride or Die."
She's a Grammy Winner!
Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy Award alongside her superstar mom at the 2021 Grammys, taking home the prize for best video for "Brown Skin Girl." At 9 years old, she's now the second-youngest winner in Grammy Award history!
The mother-daughter duo shares the award with "Brown Skin Girl" collaborator Wizkid, as well as the video's director Jenn Nkiru.
She's a BET Award Winner, Too!
In early 2020, Blue received her first-ever BET Award nomination — and won, too! Over the summer, she picked up the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to "Brown Skin Girl."
She's Narrated an Audiobook
Hair Love author Matthew A. Cherry announced on Instagram and Twitter on Nov. 9, 2020, that Blue is the narrator of his children's book's audio version.
Alongside the announcement, Cherry shared a short clip of Blue's voice, in which the star introduces the book and herself, over a photo of the cover.
"Dreamscape presents Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry," she says. "Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter."
Hair Love tells the touching story of a Black father who learns how to do his young daughter's hair while his wife is in the hospital. As the young protagonist soon finds out, her father isn't quite sure what to do with her locks — but they work together to find a solution.
She's a Legit Makeup Artist
Little Miss Carter is not to be questioned on her makeup skills — just ask her grandma, Tina Knowles-Lawson. The fashion designer and businesswoman shared a photo of her granddaughter's incredible work on Instagram last Halloween, writing, "My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!❤️❤️"
In the photo, Knowles-Lawson was flawlessly transformed into a signature skeleton, with dark, hollowed-out eyes and cracks in her skull.
She's Directed Her Own Mom
While mom Beyoncé may be known for her impeccable artistry, it's really Blue in the background, giving her notes. Beyoncé shared her best "corny joke" while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala and in a hilarious video, looking into the camera and plainly asking, "Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?"
"No, that voice," Blue says from behind the camera, seemingly encouraging her mother to switch up her delivery style.
"The drizzle," the mom of three continues, without taking her daughter's note.
Making it crystal clear what she thinks of her mom's performance, Blue continues to critique the joke before holding up her hand to cover the Grammy winner's face. Grandma Tina also chimes in with her critiques, which leads Beyoncé to re-do her whole clip.
When Blue gives creative direction, she means business. And to be able to do that with one of the greatest entertainers of our time? Now that's an accomplishment.
She's a Video Star
While it was impossible to steal the show from her mom in the Black Is King visual album, Blue absolutely shined during her multiple cameos throughout, even showing off her impressive dance skills. It may be tough for some celebrity kids to live under the shadows of their parents, but Blue has totally embraced the spotlight and takes each moment to show the world her many talents.
Other notable cameos included the star's younger siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, her dad JAY-Z, and Naomi Campbell, Pharrell, Jessie Reyez, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiwa Savage, Tierra Whack and numerous other Black and African actors and Afrobeats stars.
She's a Powerful Example for Young Girls Everywhere
Perhaps the most memorable part of Beyoncé's "Spirit" video is in the beginning when she is joined by her mini-me. Less than a minute into the video, as the singer sits by herself in the middle of the desert, the camera suddenly flashes to Blue, who is wearing a dress nearly identical to her mom's gown. Blue is captured staring off into the distance, the wind blowing in her hair, before she begins to approach Beyoncé and come into focus. She then reaches out for her mother's hand and gives a soft smile.
As the daughter of global superstars, Blue has stepped into her role as a public figure and has used her spotlight to empower young girls everywhere to dream big and to be confident.
She's an NAACP Award Winner
Queen Blue won the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to "Brown Skin Girl" at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, making her the youngest artist to win a major award. Tina Knowles-Lawson praised her granddaughter's major milestone on Instagram, writing, "Grandma is soo proud of you❤️❤️❤️ 8 years old!!!!🙏🏾❤️ You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice ❤️."
She Has Her Own Animated Likeness
When his daughter revealed herself to be a gifted freestyle rapper at a young age, dad JAY-Z found a way to highlight his baby girl's talent just in time for her birthday.
The rapper dropped a video titled "Blue's Freestyle," which is a cut from his 4:44 album, for his daughter's 6th birthday. The video – which was first released on his TIDAL service – shows a school talent show in progress with little Blue waiting in the wings as her ballet routine is introduced.
Parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z, along with siblings Rumi and Sir, are shown watching her perform. Wearing a pink ballerina outfit, Blue performs a bit of her routine before she flips her head up and raises her fist to accept a falling microphone into her hand and launches into a freestyle rap.
Blue has been featured heavily in her father's work, including his "Family Feud" music video, along with her mother and several other A-list stars.
She Hit the Billboard Charts as a Newborn
Before the young star had even been potty trained, her newborn cries were sampled on dad JAY-Z's song "Glory." Her adorable voice made her the youngest person to ever grace the Billboard charts.