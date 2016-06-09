The littlest Carter stole the show on the CFDA red carpet with a black feathered skirt

So Cute! Blue Ivy Carter Steals the Show at the CFDA Awards

Beyoncé may wear the fashion pants in her household, but Blue Ivy is coming for Mom’s crown!

The 4-year-old daughter of the “Formation” singer and husband Jay Z stole the show at the CFDA Awards Monday — obviously following in her mom’s footsteps, considering the latter was the winner of the CFDA Fashion Icon award that night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Bey, 34, stunned in a glittering, striped Givenchy Haute Couture suit complete with $9 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, a wide-brimmed hat and Louboutin heels, Blue rocked a white kids’ blazer, black top, and the star piece: a black feathered skirt.

Image zoom



Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Aside from her beautiful smile, Blue’s skirt was the highlight of her ensemble as she stuck close to her parents throughout the night.

It’s no surprise that Blue can pull off such a look at 4 years old, as a fashion-savvy nature runs in her family — starting with her great-grandmother.

“As long as I can remember, fashion has always been a part of my life,” Beyoncé said in her speech after accepting her CFDA Fashion Icon award. “Its effect on me actually started before I was born.”

She goes on to describe how her grandmother was a seamstress whose skills were passed down to her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson — who then instilled the value of the hard work that goes into fashion in Beyoncé through her time crafting clothes for Destiny’s Child.

Image zoom



Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“When we were starting out in Destiny’s Child, high-end labels, they didn’t want to dress four black, country, curvy girls,” she continued. “And we couldn’t afford designer dresses and couture. My mother was rejected from every showroom in New York.”

She added, “But like my grandmother, she used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams.”