Twinning! Blue Ivy Looks Just Like Mom Beyoncé in New Year's Eve Picture with Megan Thee Stallion

Blue Ivy Carter is all grown up.

The not-quite 8-year-old daughter of superstars Beyoncé and JAY-Z posed alongside her mom and Megan Thee Stallion in two snaps posted by the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper on Instagram. The black and white shots appear to be from a New Year’s Eve party, with Beyoncé ringing in the new decade with a festive party hat.

While the second shot featured a sweet smiling picture, the first shows how much Blue is taking after Beyoncé. With an over-the-shoulder look and a soft smile, Blue is the spitting image of her 23-time Grammy-winning mom.

RELATED: Inside Beyoncé’s Life As a Mom — and Why Blue Ivy Is Taking the Spotlight: ‘She’s a Natural’

“Happy 2020 🤘🏽 @beyonce,” Stallion captioned the two pictures, with Beyoncé first curling her lip in a mean mug and then showing off her best kissy face.

The party comes just a week before Blue turns 8. Her siblings — twins Rumi and Sir — turn 3 in June.

A source told PEOPLE last summer that Beyoncé, 38, is focused on being a mom when she’s home and away from the spotlight.

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” the source said of the superstar. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”

After Beyoncé dropped her latest musical work, an album of music inspired by the remake of The Lion King, fans were thrilled to hear Blue make a cameo on the fifteenth track, titled “Brown Skin Girl.” The star’s firstborn even received a writing credit for the song, on which she is heard singing a few lines.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” said the source. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.”

Blue later scored her first Hot 100 song when “Brown Skin Girl” entered the chart after its release in July.