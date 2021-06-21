Influencer Kate Hudson's Daughter Eliza, 2½, Dies on Father's Day After Cancer Battle: 'Broken'

Social media influencer/blogger from Ohio Kate Hudson is mourning the loss of her daughter after a cancer battle, the highs and lows of which were documented on a popular TikTok account.

On Monday, Hudson revealed on Instagram that her daughter, 2½-year-old Eliza Adalynn, whom she shares with fiancé Chance Moore, died on Father's Day Sunday.

The couple welcomed their baby girl back in August 2018, and she was diagnosed with a "very rare and aggressive cancer known as rhabdoid tumor" at 10 months old, according to a GoFundMe page.

"My sweet baby girl. I don't know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would be brave, just like you. But we are broken," the mom writes on Instagram. "Even though we know you are no longer suffering or in pain or frustrated with what life had become. I thought that because we knew you were dying, that your death would not feel so sudden. But it did. I wasn't ready to see what I saw."

Hudson says that she woke up this morning and "reached for your hand. But you were not there." She recounts, "You left last night. In a van that took you away. I wanted to run after you. But I couldn't. I have to accept this new reality ... but I am not ready to let you go."

"I don't think I ever will be ready to move on," she adds.

"I don't know where your soul went when it left your little body. I want to believe you are somewhere with my dad and my sister .... and your sister ... all loved ones you never met," the mom continues. "I want to believe you are all together. Dancing in meadows or swinging on trees or walking alongside a beach somewhere with ocean salt water washing over your toes."

Hudson says, "I also want to believe your soul transferred into us, your Mamma and your Dadda. That you left your little body and gently latched onto our souls. That we are now intertwined for life. I want to believe you are still alive somewhere."

"I want to believe I will wake up from this nightmare and you will be there holding our hands. Telling us it was just a bad dream," the grieving mother concludes.

With their @heyeliza TikTok page, the parents have documented their experiences with Eliza, sharing sweet family moments along the way to their more than 5 million followers.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Hudson got emotional while clearing up internet rumors about her daughter as some people on social media wrongly rumored that Eliza had died. She slammed those who spread the rumors while thanking fans who offered genuine support in their final days with their child.

"I wish I could unsee the ignorant, idiotic comments. I wish I could just ignore them. I do. Most of the time I have the strength. That doesn't mean I don't break down into tears before deleting said comments or blocking Eliza's 'followers,' " the mom explained, saying that commenters wrote things like "RIP" and asked "Did she die?"

She went on to add: "I didn't realize our family's suffering was just a playground for your ignorance. I didn't realize how disgusting humanity could really be. I didn't realize I would feel so much hate and anger towards people I have never met."