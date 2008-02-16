Bliss! Weddings Market: Now with baby shower favors
I sometimes hear people say that favors are not necessary at a party and I often find myself thinking "these people are clearly not related to me." No, in my family, and in my circle in general, a party without a favor to take home is not a proper party.
Now that I’m a mom I am always looking for favors for baptisms, showers or birthday parties and I scourthe internet looking at child party-themed sites specifically, but it would make sense that asite known for its bridal-themed favors would venture into the inevitablebaby-themed territory eventually. This is the case with Bliss! Weddings Marketwhich has now added baby shower favors to its unique line of favors and gifts.
I got to check out a few of them; here are a few favorites:
Baby is Blooming Plantable Wildflower Favors
Each of these pram-shaped envelopes (your choice of blue, pink or yellow) comes in a cream-colored envelope. Each favor is handmade. Guests can plant their "pram" to reveal a variety of wild flowers. You can label each envelope with the guests name to make super-creative place-cards too. The back of each card reads "grow a garden" so it doubles as place-card and favor.
Each set of 12 is $24. If you aren’t crazy about prams, check out Bloomin Bear.
World’s Gratest Mom Cheese Grater
This is absolutely my favorite favor ever (I would be so happy if I received this at a shower). The top of the grater is made to look like mom’s baby bump (the "mom" is made of paper and is placed on top but easily discarded) and packaged in a clear gift box that says World’s Greatest Mom. It’s funny, cute and, most importantly, useful! Who wouldn’t like that?!
Each one is $3.30. Click here to check it out.
Baby’s First Bottle Filled-Glass Candles
I come from one of those families where they love candle favors so I thought these were perfect. Made to look like pink or blue baby bottles with little bib-shaped tabs hanging from them that say It’s a Boy/Girl (depending on the color), the tops open to display surprisingly elegant candle holders.
Each set of 4 will cost you $10. Get them here.
Glass Photo Coasters in Pram Gift Box
Always practical, I love these particular coasters because the receiver can always personalize them with their own photos (don’t have to be of babies) but they are babyish enough for a shower or christening because they come in a decorative pram-themed box with a boy/girl tag attached.
Each box of 2 is $2.71. Get them here.
Check out the entire selection of baby-themed gifts and favors here.