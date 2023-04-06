Shake Those Wiggles Out with Blippi! Here's Where to Catch the YouTube Sensation on Tour

Blippi and his best friend Meekah promise "monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore" during their newest stage show, happening now

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

Published on April 6, 2023 06:00 PM
Blippi and Meekah. Photo: Blippi®

So much to learn about — this time in person, as Blippi is on tour!

Having kicked off in February, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is making its way around the United States this spring, with additional dates being added for fall.

Blippi — who will be played by professional stage performers — and his best friend Meekah promise "monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore" during their newest stage show.

"We're so thrilled to bring the magic of Blippi to families around the world with this brand-new show. We have shows throughout North America and are taking the show on tour in the UK," says Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live, tells PEOPLE. "The show is so special to the fans because it's the first time they're seeing Meekah and Blippi together live onstage!"

Blippi. Blippi®

With over a billion monthly views on YouTube, Blippi has become a runaway hit among the preschool set. Ready to shake those wiggles out? Buy tickets for the upcoming shows here.

Blippi. Blippi®

2023 BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Friday, Apr. 7 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

Saturday, Apr. 8 – Alabama Theatre – Birmingham, AL

Tuesday, Apr. 11 – Albany Civic Center – Albany, GA

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Landers Center – Southaven, MS

Thursday, Apr. 13 – Bancorp South Arena – Tupelo, MS

Friday, Apr. 14 – Ford Park Arena – Beaumont, TX

Saturday, Apr. 15 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX

Sunday, Apr. 16 – Tobin Center – San Antonio, TX

Wednesday, Apr. 19 – Credit Union of Texas Event Center – Allen, TX

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium – Shreveport, LA

Saturday, Apr. 22 – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, TX

Sunday, Apr. 23 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Hammons Hall – Springfield, MO

Wednesday, Apr. 26 – Show Me Center – Cape Girardeau, MO

Thursday, Apr. 27 – Louisville Palace Theater – Louisville, KY

Friday, Apr. 28 – The Family Arena – St. Charles, MO

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Cable Dahmer Arena – Independence, MO

Sunday, Apr. 30 – United Wireless Arena – Dodge City, KS

Wednesday, May 3 – Tony's Pizza Event Center – Salina, KS

Thursday, May 4 – Adler Theatre – Davenport, IA

Friday, May 5 – Alliant Energy Playhouse – Cedar Rapids, IA

Saturday, May 6 – Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND

Sunday, May 7 – Bismarck Event Center – Bismarck, ND

Sunday, May 8 – First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT

Wednesday, May 10 – Brandt Centre – Regina, SK

Thursday, May 11 – Burton Cummings Centre – Winnipeg, MB

Friday, May 12 – TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK

Saturday, May 13 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Concert Hall – Edmonton, AB

Sunday, May 14 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Concert Hall – Calgary, AB

Monday, May 15 – Bonnets Energy Center – Grand Prairie, AB

Tuesday, May 16 – CN Centre – Prince George, BC

Friday, May 19 – South Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton, BC

Saturday, May 20 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Sunday, May 21 – Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC

Wednesday, May 31 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA

Friday, Jun. 2 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

Saturday, Jun. 3 – Oakdale Theater – Wallingford, CT

Sunday, Jun. 4 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

Wednesday, Jun. 7 – Byham Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, Jun. 8 – Connor Palace – Cleveland, OH

Friday, Jun. 9 – Old National Events Plaza – Evansville, IN

Saturday, Jun. 10 – Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL

Sunday, Jun. 11 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY

Tuesday, Jun. 13 – Miller Auditorium – Kalamazoo, MI

Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Fisher Theater – Detroit, MI

Thursday, Jun. 15 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, Jun. 17 – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VA

Sunday, Jun. 18 – State Theatre – New Brunswick, NJ

Tuesday, Jun. 20 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

Wednesday, Jun. 21 – Columbus Civic Center – Columbus, GA

Thursday, Jun. 22 – Mahalia Jackson Theater – New Orleans, LA

Friday, Jun. 23 – Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX

Sunday, Jun. 25 – Selena Auditorium – Corpus Christi, TX

Friday, Oct. 6 – Symphony Hall – Springfield, MA

Saturday, Oct. 7 – The Lyric – Baltimore, MD

Saturday, Oct. 28 – The Palace Theatre – Stamford, CT

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Arizona Federal Theater – Phoenix, AZ

