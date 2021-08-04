"I got upgraded from boyfriend to fiancé!" Blippi actor Stevin John wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the proposal

Blippi Star Stevin John Engaged to Alyssa Ingham: 'Excited to Spend the Rest of My Life with You'

Stevin John is engaged!

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old children's entertainer — the content creator and actor behind Blippi — announced that he proposed to his now-fiancée Alyssa Ingham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a series of snapshots from the special moment (which were taken on a beach in Malibu, California, by photographer Matthew Takes), John is seen down on one knee in one picture and jumping for joy with Ingham in another.

"I got upgraded from boyfriend to fiancé!" John wrote alongside his post. "@alyssaingham I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you!"

On her respective Instagram page, Ingham shared the same set of pics, writing alongside her own post, "2015-forever 🤍🥺 I love you @stevinwjohn."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In the comment section of his post, John received an outpouring of love from fans who wished him and Ingham well on their journey to marriage. "Congratulations you guys!!! 🎉🎉 Beautiful couple! And those pictures are perfection!" one fan wrote, as another joked, "Man all those moms are gonna be heartbroken now 😂 Congratulations."

John's Blippi character first broke into the YouTube scene back in 2014, and he has since crafted countless videos on the website educating children on a variety of topics, including colors and letters. The show is now available to stream on platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime.

In November 2020, Ingham posed beside John and their pup Lyno on Instagram as she announced they welcomed another furry addition into their family. "Meet our newest family member (and Lyno's new bff) Lily 🐾 Lily is a 1½ year old boxer-pitbull mix and we love her soo much 🖤," Ingham wrote alongside the sweet family snapshot.

John told The Spinoff back in 2018 that he would maybe want kids of his own sometime "down the road." He also told the outlet about why Blippi became so popular.