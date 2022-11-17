'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm Really Excited'

Kelly Mi Li is going to be a mom!

The Bling Empire star, film producer, and entrepreneur is pregnant, expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, she reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

While being pregnant was already part of their plan, the news still came as a surprise to the couple who currently lives in two different cities.

"When we found out, it was actually kind of shocking. He lives in San Francisco, I live in L.A., so when my period didn't come, the monthly visit didn't come. So we went and got Clearblue, the pregnancy test," says Mi Li, 37.

"We talked about having kids earlier but we were going to start trying [at] the end of the year," she continues. "So we actually bought a bunch of Clearblue ovulation tests before so I would start getting used to using it, but we just really didn't think it was going to happen so fast because I'm a little worried because I'm 36, I just turned 37…so I wanted to take the ovulation test and just to get it into a monthly rhythm..."

She continues, "I'm very much in denial. A lot of time when I take the Covid test I'm like, is it really two lines? But with Clearblue, because if it's pregnant, I was like this, 'Am I reading this right?' So it was really shocking but honestly, we're just so grateful and so blessed... To this day I still feel like it's so surreal."

During season 3 of Bling Empire, Mi Li was on a quest for love, famously being set up on a date by her best friend Kane Lim who secretly created a profile for Mi Li on a dating app. Despite having gone on a few dates throughout the season, she did not end up in a relationship with any of the men.

However, by the time the season aired on Netflix last month, Mi Li tells PEOPLE she had already found the love of her life.

"When we filmed the season, it takes a while to come out," she shares. "So it's funny when the season came out, we actually already celebrated our anniversary, our one-year anniversary."

Happily in a relationship, she is also now overjoyed by having found the right partner to start her next chapter of life.

"I'm really excited. I think it's more excitement than nervousness because at the beginning obviously when you find out, you're so in shock. But then it's really [the] excitement and then nervous and I'm really, really happy and so grateful that I have such a strong support system," she tells PEOPLE.

"My boyfriend is amazing. I literally cannot ask for a better partner in this. And obviously, I've to show off about him any chance I get. But he's honestly so supportive, so amazing and I honestly, he's going to be such a great dad and obviously my mom, my grandma, are going to be able to help me out a little bit more as well," she adds. "And I have really great friends around me so I'm just very thankful for this journey."

In an exclusive video from Mi Li, her mom is also elated to hear about the exciting news with the reality star telling PEOPLE, "She was so shocked."

"Because I don't even think she knows how to react. My boyfriend was filming at the time and I got so emotional. Even when she was opening up, I was tearing up already and I think she was pretty much in shock because she's been trying telling me to basically have kids for 10 years," Mi Li adds.

To learn more about parenting, she had been preparing herself by "watching more YouTube."

"And then also my friends who have been there for me are trying to give me information. But there's so much information out there, I'm trying not to overwhelm myself too much and try to just take it step by step," she explains.

As a mom-to-be, her current cravings involve: "Spicy food and sweet food."

"That's really it," she says. "I don't really crave sugar normally, but I'm just craving sugar left and right, and then obviously spicy. I've always loved spicy food but it just...I want to eat spicy and I want to eat sweet."

Looking ahead, Mi Li tells PEOPLE, "building a future and building a family" with her boyfriend are what she's most excited about.

"Because I feel like being a mother is an experience in a woman's life that you can't replace it with anything else," she says. "And I'm just really excited to, and I'm ready to, experience that part of my journey and my life and that's just really it. I don't know what to expect, but I think it's going to be good."