'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She's Having a Girl in Cute Instagram Video

“We wanted to keep it sweet and simple,” the reality TV star said about revealing the sex of her baby on the way

By Staff Author
Published on December 20, 2022 08:30 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Kelly Mi Li attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kelly Mi Li. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kelly Mi Li is having a girl!

The Bling Empire star shared the news in a cute Instagram video on Monday.

In the video, vanilla cupcakes with blue and pink glitter decorations sit on a plate while her little white dog, Sophia, prances around them.

"It's time to see if we're having a boy or a girl," the 37-year-old reality TV star says. Then the camera shows Mi Li cutting one of the cupcakes in half, revealing a pink filling.

"We wanted to keep it sweet and simple and just the two of us, and with Sophia of course," she explains while slicing the cupcake.

"We're having a… girl!" she announces at the end.

The Bling Empire star, film producer, and entrepreneur announced her pregnancy – her first baby with her boyfriend – last month.

While getting pregnant was already part of their plan, the news still came as a surprise to the couple who currently lives in two different cities, she told PEOPLE.

Kelly Li Mi is having a girl
Kelly Li Mi/instagram

"When we found out, it was actually kind of shocking. He lives in San Francisco, I live in L.A., so when my period didn't come, the monthly visit didn't come. So we went and got Clearblue, the pregnancy test," Mi Li told PEOPLE.

"We talked about having kids earlier but we were going to start trying [at] the end of the year," she explained. "So we actually bought a bunch of Clearblue ovulation tests before so I would start getting used to using it, but we just really didn't think it was going to happen so fast because I'm a little worried because I'm 36, I just turned 37…so I wanted to take the ovulation test and just to get it into a monthly rhythm..."

She continued, "I'm very much in denial. So it was really shocking but honestly, we're just so grateful and so blessed... To this day I still feel like it's so surreal."

During season 3 of Bling Empire, Mi Li was on a quest for love, famously being set up on a date by her best friend Kane Lim who secretly created a profile for Mi Li on a dating app. Despite having gone on a few dates throughout the season, she did not end up in a relationship with any of the men.

RELATED VIDEO: Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She Is Pregnant

However, by the time the season aired on Netflix last month, Mi Li told PEOPLE she had already found the love of her life but has so far kept his identity private.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When we filmed the season, it takes a while to come out," she shared. "So it's funny when the season came out, we actually already celebrated our anniversary, our one-year anniversary."

Related Articles
Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She Is Pregnant. Credit: Kelly Mi Li /Clearblue
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm Really Excited'
'Jersey Shore' 's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'It's a Situation'
'Jersey Shore' 's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'It's a Situation'
FollowtheForsyths/Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_CKyOJow4I&t=426s. "Counting On" alum Ann-Joy Duggar revealing the gender of her 3rd baby in a YouTube video.
Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 with Husband Austin Forsyth: 'I Am Completely Shocked'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Kelly Mi Li attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Sues Show's Producer Claiming She Came Up with Idea for the Series
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jon Pardi's Wife Summer Debuts Baby Bump on the 2022 CMAs Red Carpet
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
Bling Empire
'Bling Empire' Season 3 Returns with More Heartbreak, Heated Confrontations and a Surprise Guest
Jon and Summer Pardi Where was the image taken - their home in Tennessee When was the image taken - 09/22 Who took the photograph - Laura Moll Full credit line – Laura Moll Photography Source contact information: Name: Jennifer Vessio Phone: E-mail: jennifer.g.vessio@gmail.com
Jon Pardi and Pregnant Wife Summer Reveal Sex of Baby in Sweet Video: 'Our Little Pardi'
Sophia Grace /Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysPlVnAJ3_Y. Ellen’s Sophia Grace Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: ‘4 Months Left to Go’
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Christine Chiu, Anna Shay
'Bling Empire' : Christine Chiu Reveals She 'Asked to Speak to HR at Netflix' After Drama with Anna Shay
teyonah parris baby
Teyonah Parris Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband James: 'Very Excited'
Bling Empire
'Bling Empire' Is Back! Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date with Two New Cast Members
Heather Rae Young bare belly
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa 'Can't Wait to Hold' Baby Boy on the Way as She Shows Off Bare Belly
chris lane + lauren bushnell
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveal Second Baby's Sex: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'
Bling Empire. Kevin Kreider in season 2 of Bling Empire.
'Bling Empire' Season 2 Trailer Teases New Relationships, Wealth and Plenty of Drama