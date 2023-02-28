'Bling Empire' 's Kelly Mi Li Celebrates Her Baby Girl with Loved Ones at Intimate Shower: Photos

Kelly Mi Li is getting ready for mom life.

The Bling Empire star, film producer, and entrepreneur celebrated her baby shower on Saturday, Feb. 25, joined by boyfriend William Ma and about 40 guests including Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke, Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee, and Bling Empire costars Kim Lee and Kane Lim.

The couple's celebration cheered up a rainy Saturday in Los Angeles, taking place at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

The elegantly decorated event was punctuated with pink accents, celebrating the couple's baby girl on the way. The event marks Mi Li and Ma's first public appearance together.

Kelly Mi Li's baby shower decor. Kelly Mi Li's baby shower decor. Kelly Mi Li's baby shower decor. L: Caption Kelly Mi Li's baby shower decor. PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography C: Caption Kelly Mi Li's baby shower decor. PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography R: Caption Kelly Mi Li's baby shower decor. PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography

Guests enjoyed champagne and passed hors d'oeuvres along with a mimosa bar and posed for photos at a decorated photo wall with pink, peach and white balloon clusters that read "A Bling Baby is on the way."

Singer Katherine Ho performed Kelly's favorite song — her take on Coldplay's "Yellow," featured in Crazy Rich Asians — as well as some other titles for guests.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography C: Caption . PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography

There were also games for the guests to enjoy. In one bingo game called "find the guest," used to break the ice at the beginning of the celebration, the winner won a pair of diamond bar earrings in 14K gold.

The soon-to-be parents sat back-to-back for another game where a statement was read and each had to raise their hand about who it applied to, without the other being able to see their partner's response.

The mom-to-be, 37, also shared a few words with guests to thank them for being a part of the celebration.

Kelly Mi Li and William Ma playing baby shower game. Kelly Mi Li and William Ma. L: Caption Kelly Mi Li and William Ma playing baby shower game. PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography R: Caption Kelly Mi Li and William Ma. PHOTO: Lucas Rossi Photography

"Will and I just want to thank each one of you for being here today to celebrate this special occasion to welcome our little one, especially for those who flew in, in this crazy weather. When I was imagining my baby shower, I didn't mean a literal shower," she said with a laugh.

"This weather the last few days has been as moody as my pregnancy. Having a new baby and being first-time parents can be really overwhelming, but each one of you here today has made us feel so supported and loved in different ways, so it really means a lot you are here today," she concluded.

Reflecting on the event, she tells PEOPLE, "When I think about this past Saturday, I am so completely lost in happiness that I am speechless. We were surrounded by so much love from friends and family to welcome our baby girl."